Just Ride: Apparent Horizon update for 28 January 2022

2022.1.28 Update

2022.1.28 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone

It will be Chinese New Year in a few days. First of all, I wish everyone a happy new year. I wish everyone a prosperous new year and all the best!

This update mainly optimizes the following content, hoping to bring a better gaming experience to all players and friends

Bug fixes

  1. The problem that the main task "Speed of Life and Death" could not be completed normally
  2. The problem that the character's body disappears during the cutscene
  3. The problem that Lamborghini will fall off the map when driving into the wild

optimization

  1. Optimized some sound effects

PS: Thank you very much for the bug feedback from the player "ま偶→想妳", which helped us to improve the game even more! Thank you ♪(･ω･)ﾉ

Our media account:

Sina Weibo: HorusGames

WeChat public account: HorusGames

Bilibili: HorusGames

QQ group: 126331043

twitter: HorusGames1

facebook: Horusgames

Welcome everyone to pay attention~(づ￣ 3￣)づ, if you have any game problems, you can contact us through the above methods! We will also appreciate your feedback!

