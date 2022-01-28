2022.1.28 Update

Hello everyone
It will be Chinese New Year in a few days. First of all, I wish everyone a happy new year. I wish everyone a prosperous new year and all the best!
This update mainly optimizes the following content, hoping to bring a better gaming experience to all players and friends
Bug fixes
- The problem that the main task "Speed of Life and Death" could not be completed normally
- The problem that the character's body disappears during the cutscene
- The problem that Lamborghini will fall off the map when driving into the wild
optimization
- Optimized some sound effects
PS: Thank you very much for the bug feedback from the player "ま偶→想妳", which helped us to improve the game even more! Thank you ♪(･ω･)ﾉ
Our media account:
Sina Weibo: HorusGames
WeChat public account: HorusGames
Bilibili: HorusGames
QQ group: 126331043
twitter: HorusGames1
facebook: Horusgames
Welcome everyone to pay attention~(づ￣ 3￣)づ, if you have any game problems, you can contact us through the above methods! We will also appreciate your feedback!
Changed files in this update