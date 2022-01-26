First Hotfix Patch incoming!

Heyho rescue team,

We are so excited about all the feedback and hype you threw at us the last two days - so first a big Thank you from Wookie, and the publishing team at Daedalic, you rock!

Based on your feedback we are working to mitigate the issues you brought up. Some approaches will take more time to lead to a sustainable solution so we aimed for some initial quick fixes while we continue our effort to make the game enjoyable for all explorers and their various playstyles.

This hotfix contains the following changes:

A bug was fixed that deleted your ropes from the inventory and let you only be able to use it via the hotkey [ . ] Ropes were always meant to be unlimited and now are visable like that as well.

Reduced the time needed for weapon handling. This should make reloading/swapping/drawing faster.

Crucial items are now increased in number, and in some cases resupply got placed in the levels where needed. This is intended to mitigate the potential of softlocks while we look into further options to eliminate this issue completely.

It is now possible to reload the pistol while hanging on the grappling hook.

Adjusted the (critical) hitboxes and lifepoints of enemy creatures to reduce ammo consumption.

Obviously this is just the beginning of our journey and we are so glad that you are on board!

Looking forward into the future,

Daedalic Entertainment & Cogwheel Software