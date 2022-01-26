Game patch 1.3.17

Hey folks!
This update fixes a couple of issues and further extends some modding-related things.
Version 1.3.17:
- fix for potential very rare issue caused by the "Enemies always alert" gameplay mutator
- (MODDING) shifted COLOR_SHIFT shader method to be called after the tonemap, allowing for more effects to be applied
- (MODDING) added COLOR_SHIFT shader method to be called in the night vision shader code too
- (MODDING) new event added - cutscene.EVENTS.STARTED - fired when a cutscene starts; first argument is the cutscene instance that was started
- (MAP EDITOR) fixed some problems with selecting a roof tile to place
- (MAP EDITOR) fixed patrol route not being unassigned from a goon when removing the goon
Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!
You can also join the official Discord server!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
