dUpLicity ~Beyond the Lies~ update for 26 January 2022

Update Notes Patch January 26th, 2022

The game is updated to make it playable with Mac Big Sur and later. There's no change for other platforms, and the patch won't affect the save data.

dUpLicity ~Beyond the Lies~ English version Depot 335691
dUpLicity ~Beyond the Lies~ Japanese version Depot 335692
dUpLicity ~Beyond the Lies~ German version Depot 335693
