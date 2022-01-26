 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Temperia: Soul of Majestic update for 26 January 2022

TEMPERIA: SOUL OF MAJESTIC - THE CLOSED BETA IS AVAILABLE NOW

Share · View all patches · Build 8089346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Leonardo Interactive and Moonwolf Entertainment announce that the closed beta of Temperia: Soul of Majestic is now available starting from 3 p.m. until February 6th on PC via Steam. Those who have registered will receive the Steam game key by email. Let us know what you think about it here on Steam and on our social network sites. Don't forget to join our discord to meet other players!

Join here: https://discord.gg/aapc9YYvwH

Published by Leonardo Interactive, created by Moonwolf Entertainment and developed by A2 softworks, Temperia: Soul of Majestic will be available in the course of 2022 on PC and Mac via STEAM. A version for iOS, Android and Windows devices is already planned and will arrive later.

Thanks for the support and stay tuned for the next updates!

Changed depots in a2_softworks_dev branch

View more data in app history for build 8089346
Majestic: The Card Game (Windows) Depot 852781
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.