TEMPERIA: SOUL OF MAJESTIC - THE CLOSED BETA IS AVAILABLE NOW

Leonardo Interactive and Moonwolf Entertainment announce that the closed beta of Temperia: Soul of Majestic is now available starting from 3 p.m. until February 6th on PC via Steam. Those who have registered will receive the Steam game key by email. Let us know what you think about it here on Steam and on our social network sites. Don't forget to join our discord to meet other players!

Join here: https://discord.gg/aapc9YYvwH

Published by Leonardo Interactive, created by Moonwolf Entertainment and developed by A2 softworks, Temperia: Soul of Majestic will be available in the course of 2022 on PC and Mac via STEAM. A version for iOS, Android and Windows devices is already planned and will arrive later.

Thanks for the support and stay tuned for the next updates!