v1.2.0 Update

Greetings!
This is Asteroid Studio. Fortunately, we managed to complete Version 1.2 before Chinese New Year (Most important festival for us Chinese). And members of Asteroid Studio will go back home and take a short vocation. Hope you can enjoy new version of Variables2. And, Happy Chinese New Year!
V1.2.0
New Content:
- Add 9 new Level Effects.
- Add 13 new Elite Enemies.
- Add 13 new Mods.
- Add several new Gear.
UI:
- UI is totally remade.
Optimize:
- Game will auto save when unlocking new Achievements and Upgrades. In before versions, some achievements are possibly unlocked for several times.
- Fixed some text mistakes.
- Shortened some too long phrases which influenced display of some datas.
Bug:
- Fixed a bug that turrets cannot be merged when player has less than 0G.
- Fixed a bug that Propeller is not effectively.
- Fixed a bug that Assault Ammo Box cannot be merged.
- Fixed a bug that Cheating Cat's Loaded Dice occasionally did not work.
- Fixed a bug that Sound FX volume is abnormally huge when player select a construct.
