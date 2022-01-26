0.8 - AI Milestone Reached

The AI milestone has been reached. This should make the market more dynamic and more challenging.
This does not mean work on AI is not done since there are still new features to implement. Also balance tweaks will keep happening.
Here is a quick list of features added between 0.7 and 0.8
- Quick comics creation
- Random names option for player
- Newspaper added to follow industry news
- AI keeps creating competing comics during play
- AI hires workers
- AI companies can go bankrupt
- New AI companies appear during play
Next big milestone is the concepts milestone. This will add a new layer to the comic creation and should be a big change on how the game plays.
After that only the office overhaul is left. The limit on seats and rooms is already bit of a problem so it is possible some of the features planned for it will be implemented sooner.
Update notes
Changes
- Expanded name generation lists
- Comic history shows awards it has received
- Worker history shows awards they have received
- Improvements to AI
- Reader tastes slowly shift
- Rent has gone up
- Player comics are highlighted in awards ceremony
- Lowered volume of some sound effects
- UI fixes and improvements
- Tutorial updates
Fixes
- Music toggle should work correctly now
Changed files in this update