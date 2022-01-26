0.8 - AI Milestone Reached

The AI milestone has been reached. This should make the market more dynamic and more challenging.

This does not mean work on AI is not done since there are still new features to implement. Also balance tweaks will keep happening.

Here is a quick list of features added between 0.7 and 0.8

Quick comics creation

Random names option for player

Newspaper added to follow industry news

AI keeps creating competing comics during play

AI hires workers

AI companies can go bankrupt

New AI companies appear during play

Next big milestone is the concepts milestone. This will add a new layer to the comic creation and should be a big change on how the game plays.

After that only the office overhaul is left. The limit on seats and rooms is already bit of a problem so it is possible some of the features planned for it will be implemented sooner.

Changes

Expanded name generation lists

Comic history shows awards it has received

Worker history shows awards they have received

Improvements to AI

Reader tastes slowly shift

Rent has gone up

Player comics are highlighted in awards ceremony

Lowered volume of some sound effects

UI fixes and improvements

Tutorial updates

Fixes