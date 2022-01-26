Feature: New character
● All-new robot SUTEKISS!
General Changes
● Additional Steam Achievements added to the game
● Score gains from attacking is reduced by approximiately 17% due to Overdrive Meter gain change
● Steam Achievement 'Big Damage' has been adjusted due to combo damage change
● Steam Leaderboards for Maniac Story and Maniac Endless reset to recognize major version change
● Random select has been repositioned and duplicated to the left and right sides on the Character Select screen
Fighting Mechanics Changes
● Combo damage will now begin to scale at 3 or more hits, reaching maximum scaling at 10 or more hits
● Reduced Overdrive Meter gains from attacking by approximately 17%
● Round clock speed has been slowed slightly, adding approximately 9 true seconds to each round
● Expanded input window to perform Dash by 3 frames
● Characters are now fully invincible for the remainder of a cycle after landing on feet from taking an airborne hit
Character Changes
● RINGKING: Reduced damage of Crouching Heavy Attack from 50 to 30. Extended rear hitbox of Command Heavy Attack by 4 pixels
● MEGASTAR: Extended front hitbox of Crouching Heavy Attack by 3 pixels
● NEKOGAMI: Added forward movement to Command Heavy Attack
● DRAGONOH: Increased damage of Overdrive Dragon Punch from 40/40 to 50/50. Extended front hitbox of Crouching Heavy Attack by 3 pixels. Expanded input window to perform Claw Combo (target combo) significantly
● MASAMIOH: Changed Heavy Attack base hurtbox from standing to crouching. Changed Crouching Heavy Attack base hurtbox from standing to crouching. Extended rear hitbox of Command Heavy Attack by 4 pixels, and increased forward movement
● AUTOFIVE: Increased damage of Heavy Attack from 40/40 to 50/50. Reduced damage of Crouching Heavy Attack from 50 to 40. Reduced damage of projectiles while retracting from -50% to -75%
● GRANDSKY: Expanded input window to perform Voyage by 3 frames
● YUMELODY: Reduced damage of Heavy Attack from 70 to 50
● HEAVYTEX: Expanded input window to perform Howdy by 3 frames
● UCHUZINE: Increased damage of Heavy Uchu Copter from 30/30/30 to 40/40/40. Increased damage of Overdrive Uchu Copter from 40/40/40 to 50/50/50. Increased damage of Command Heavy Attack from 40 to 50, increased forward movement, and extended rear hitbox by 4 pixels. Expanded input window to perform Punch and Kick Combo (target combo) significantly
● MAXCYBER: Increased damage of Overdrive Cyber Dragon Punch from 25/25/25 to 35/35/35. Extended rear hitbox of Command Heavy Attack by 14 pixels, and increased forward movement
Bug Fixes
● Corrected an issue in Training Mode where target combos would not work on an opponent with 0 health
Changed files in this update