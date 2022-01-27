Full Release Update | Hotfix #13 | V 1.1.8061.23304

Survivors!
We've just released the first hotfix for 2022! It contains not even fixes and tweaks, but also adds a new feature called "Rich Presence". It allows the game to share a bit more information on your session, so you can show your friends how far you've progressed already!
Please keep reporting possible bugs or issues you might encounter!
- System: Added Rich Presence features. The game now shares a bit of information as to what game mode you are currently playing with your friends.
- UI: The research window now shows the correct info text while the content for Prosperity is blocked.
- UI: The UI for guard towers now correctly shows all tooltips.
- UI: The display of militia assigned to Towers won't fluctuate anymore if the defensive task was reissued.
- UI: Fixed a bug where some tasks (e.g. Upgrade all buildings) in the build menu could not be used even though they should be always available.
- System: If loading of a corrupted game is detected, the UI shows a dialog and jumps back to main menu.
- Savegames: If a save game is loaded with the technology setting "All Researched" and the expansion has not yet been added, all expansion technologies are now set to research.
- Savegames: Fixed settler badges not being restored correctly after loading a savegame.
- Savegames: Prevented several causes for the infinite loading screen.
- Savegames: Made various "corrupted" savegames loadable again.
- Tutorial: Fixed wrong localization in "Orchard" missing during the Tutorial.
- System: Fixed error concerning empty work tasks.
Changelog Version 1.1.8061.23304
