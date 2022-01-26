The Family Office Update

NOTHING SUCCEEDS LIKE SUCCESS.

As a trader, you’ve amassed enough wealth for FERIOS that somebody in the Miller Family Office has decided to retain you as their personal financial advisor. Will you fail miserably, or will you be so successful that even more powerful and shadowy members of the family make you their golden goose instead?



In this update to The Invisible Hand, explore a new and improved Endless Mode that will allow you to gradually control entire percentages of the global economy on behalf of the wealthiest people nobody has ever heard of.

MAY YOU COME TO THE ATTENTION OF THOSE IN POWER.

With the Succession System, you’ll gradually earn the trust of wealthier and wealthier members of the Miller clan, progressively restarting the game with an increasingly prestigious group of sociopaths to impress - and unscrupulous new advantages to help you do it.

MAY YOU LIVE IN INTERESTING TIMES.

Explore the opportunity to see a less hazy and more human side of your fellow professionals. Pursue up-close and personal friendships with Ward, Corbin and the rest of the gang in thrilling relationship cutscenes such as ‘drinking until you pass out' and ‘glimpses of an unhappy home life’.

MAY YOU FIND WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR.

As your responsibilities and assets under management grow, your terminal will ignite with numbers of dizzying proportions - all of which serve the purpose of enabling your access to yet another set of even larger numbers. This then takes place again. And again. And again.

As an Endless Mode player, your options are immeasurable. Do you have what it takes to make the numbers so big that it forces us to patch the game to allow for even bigger numbers? Can you delay our future projects and ruin our lives for the sake of a pointless abstraction? Can you test the implied warranty of the word ‘endless’ for some indecipherable purpose? The choice is yours.

Of course, Endless Mode will be accessible to all players who purchase The Invisible Hand whether they begin by playing through the original campaign or not - just don’t say we didn’t warn you.