Hotfix Version 0.5.3

Announcement of patch updates
On 26 January 2022
- Night vision goggle (Item, Helper)
- F key can now be used with "Shining calligraphy brush" (If you don't have a Flashlight, Lighter, Kagura Bell of Chaos in your inventory.)
- Changed the conditions for obtaining the Funko achievement. (from collecting to bring out from the level)
- Color blind mode
- Sound settings
- Look Sensitivity settings
- Player name settings (Display in leaderboard)
- Crouching settings (Hold/Toggle)
- Loading Help Text (Can be on/off)
- Notification when open the game If you can't connect to Steam.
- TV in front of the elevator in "The white wall" (It hint something)
- Fixed: Can't use stairs in many levels (The White Wall, Brutal Ravine, Abyss)
- Fixed: Leaderboard showing seconds error (9, 010)
- Fixed: Zombie Fishstop sinking to the ground in "The Part Where You Were Killed"
- Fixed: T-Pose Fishstop sometimes doesn't bite the player.
- Fixed: Nanite model is not visible on some devices.
Please let me know if you find more bugs or have any suggestion.
Thanks.
Changed files in this update