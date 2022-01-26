 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Escape FishStop 3D update for 26 January 2022

Hotfix Version 0.5.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8089146 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Announcement of patch updates

On 26 January 2022

  • Night vision goggle (Item, Helper)
  • F key can now be used with "Shining calligraphy brush" (If you don't have a Flashlight, Lighter, Kagura Bell of Chaos in your inventory.)
  • Changed the conditions for obtaining the Funko achievement. (from collecting to bring out from the level)
  • Color blind mode
  • Sound settings
  • Look Sensitivity settings
  • Player name settings (Display in leaderboard)
  • Crouching settings (Hold/Toggle)
  • Loading Help Text (Can be on/off)
  • Notification when open the game If you can't connect to Steam.
  • TV in front of the elevator in "The white wall" (It hint something)
  • Fixed: Can't use stairs in many levels (The White Wall, Brutal Ravine, Abyss)
  • Fixed: Leaderboard showing seconds error (9, 010)
  • Fixed: Zombie Fishstop sinking to the ground in "The Part Where You Were Killed"
  • Fixed: T-Pose Fishstop sometimes doesn't bite the player.
  • Fixed: Nanite model is not visible on some devices.

Please let me know if you find more bugs or have any suggestion.

Thanks.

Changed files in this update

Escape FishStop 3D Content Depot 1552681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.