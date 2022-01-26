Update #039 - EA 0.07.008

Hey survivor!

Today we bring you a new update that brings several major technical improvements.

First, the physics behaviour during car crashes into enemies has been adjusted. It was more complicated than we expected, but it worked out in the end. There's still room for improvement but the basic mechanics are, in our opinion, already much better than before.

Also, a tweak was made to the weather behaviour - it's globally colder at night. So nights are not entirely safe even in a forest location.

The frequency of spawn events on and around the road (enemy cars, npcs etc.) has been reduced - so the world is not too full of humanoid npcs - instead there are more animals and zombies (including big ones).

The character now makes disturbing noise - this is a working version , but...

If you're in a car that's started, you're attracting nearby zombies.

And anyway, if you shoot, you'll attract the attention of the surrounding zombies.

We want to thank you for your support and patience - thank you very much!

Enjoy the game!