3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 27 January 2022

New Downloadable Patch Available: 01.27.2022

Build 8089115

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Ballers,

We have released a new Patch version to stabilize the game performance and update Lobby Court Play.

We highly recommend you safely end the game and download the newly updated patch from 00:00 PST.

New Patch Version : 1.1.21.11

[Update]

  • Lobby Court Update

[Bug Fix]

  • Final whistle is played once you get a loose ball in Lobby Court Mode

  • FreeStyle Order Window Page is displayed in the Lobby after you press the Option button to return to the lobby, keeping on pressing the FreeStyle Order Button in advance.

  • Able to use Quick Play feature whilst searching for a match

  • A User's Disconnection in the line-up page causes the others to get into the Black Loading Screen page.

  • Users could play Lobby Court Mode though they found teams for a match.

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team

