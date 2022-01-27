New Downloadable Patch Available: 01.27.2022

Greetings Ballers,
We have released a new Patch version to stabilize the game performance and update Lobby Court Play.
We highly recommend you safely end the game and download the newly updated patch from 00:00 PST.
New Patch Version : 1.1.21.11
[Update]
- Lobby Court Update
[Bug Fix]
Final whistle is played once you get a loose ball in Lobby Court Mode
FreeStyle Order Window Page is displayed in the Lobby after you press the Option button to return to the lobby, keeping on pressing the FreeStyle Order Button in advance.
Able to use Quick Play feature whilst searching for a match
A User's Disconnection in the line-up page causes the others to get into the Black Loading Screen page.
Users could play Lobby Court Mode though they found teams for a match.
3on3 Freestyle Team
