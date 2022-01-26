Patch 1.1.1 is online!

• Voice chat - fixed that the voices of people from the previous match could still be heard after leaving the match

• House - the number of large props has been increased

• Castle - numerous collision and prop fixes

• Castle - fixed Impostor's camera teleporting to the Survivors' spawn point upon turning into a small prop

• Survivors - fixed that Survivors could widen after being rescued from a Killer's hands

• Survivors - fixed that the Survivor who was being carried by a Killer could fall through the map when Camera was used to stun the Killer

• Survivors - fixed Survivors' movement and crawling animations breaking after being put down by a Killer

• Igor - fixed the possibility of Charge's speed slowing down if activated during Chainsaw Terror's cooldown

• Closable Doors - fixed that collisions from destroyed Closable Doors could remain

• Closable Doors - fixed Killers not being able to damage either the Closable Doors or a Survivor if the Survivor was standing close to them

• UI Gameplay - now hotkeys on the screen match those that are assigned in the settings

• UI Game Results - fixed that while this window was being shown Killer was able to use the buttons for main and alternative attacks

• Minor fixes to gameplay, maps, UI and sounds