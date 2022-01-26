Fix the problem that the smart hide fails after switching themes in the previous beta version
Fixed the abnormal display of the skin on both sides of the screen in the previous test version
Fixed the crash when the icon size of the program was smaller than 32 pixels after the icon mask was turned on in the previous beta version
Optimized use of other skins to run indicator offset issues
MyDockFinder update for 26 January 2022
Beta version 1.5.8 updated
Changed depots in testversion branch