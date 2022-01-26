 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

MyDockFinder update for 26 January 2022

Beta version 1.5.8 updated

Share · View all patches · Build 8089052 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fix the problem that the smart hide fails after switching themes in the previous beta version

Fixed the abnormal display of the skin on both sides of the screen in the previous test version

Fixed the crash when the icon size of the program was smaller than 32 pixels after the icon mask was turned on in the previous beta version

Optimized use of other skins to run indicator offset issues

Changed depots in testversion branch

View more data in app history for build 8089052
MyDockFinder Content Depot 1787091
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.