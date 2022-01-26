 Skip to content

Deep Rock Galactic update for 26 January 2022

Season 01: Patch 11

Hello Miners,

Management seems to be hauling new decorations to the Space Rig in preparation of the forthcoming Hoxxes Lunar Festival. Peculiar energies are rumored to be released during the Lunar Convergence of the Hoxxes system, so be prepared… In the meantime, enjoy these small “quality of life” additions, including improved readability on both small and large monitors and a brand new voice chat indicator for yourself if voice chat is enabled!

With Love,

The Ghost Ship Crew

--- PATCH NOTES —
  • Increased font size throughout the game for better readability on large or high-resolution monitors. This will be further improved in future updates.
  • More mission assignments and their prerequisites are now visible by default to populate the Assignment Terminal for new players
  • Added a voice chat indicator for yourself if voice chat is enabled
  • The cursor is now hidden during the Mission Complete screen until the Continue button is visible

