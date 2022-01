This update adds even more "realism" to the game with a couple more game play mechanics and adds a couple more crafts to the game!

Of course there is a medley of updates, and you can see the full patch notes here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/342910/discussions/0/3193616890671408686/

Snow now melts, grass now burns, and you can now cook the meat of your kill on its own bones!

Not much more to say but, enjoy!!!