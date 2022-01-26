Version 0.49 - Build 71 ; SubBuild 2022.1.26

New Features :
- Sound : new umpire voices, 1 from the UK, 1 from the US and 1 in German (thanks to Paulie, Bob Madden & Patrick Geyer !), and the base umpire voices have been redone as well
- Modding : new way to Mod the Grunt, all the court sounds, and the Umpire announcements => https://www.managames.com/Forum/topic60-33725.php
Changes :
- World Tour : the women now serve about 4km/h faster when they have 50% in their Service Power skill
- World Tour : the players get tired faster if you have chosen to play with fewer sets than in real life (eg: a 1-set match instead of a best-of-3-set match)
Bug Fixes :
- Animation : the player could jerk left/right before hitting the ball with the Fast Autopositionning (and possibly some other situation)
- World Tour : crash fixed when starting a new game with more than 1 player
- World Tour : Junior ranking was changing on reload during the 1st year of your career
- World Tour : loading an old saved game with a player chosen fro the base (instead of a created one) could make the game crash
Changed files in this update