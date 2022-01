Share · View all patches · Build 8088769 · Last edited 26 January 2022 – 10:46:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, this is Troubleshooter development team.

After today's update, a bug has been reported that when clicking on the shop NPC in the ShooterStreet does not respond.

Currently, the development team is trying to determine the cause of the bug.

We will fix it as soon as possible so that there is no inconvenience to the game progress.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused during the game.