Announcement of the final closed beta on January 26

Dear commanders, thank you all for your experience of "Book of Yog" during this time, and your comments and suggestions. Since the last update, we have continued to fix some issues that affected the game experience based on your feedback, and optimized the game experience.

On January 26th, Beijing time, around 18:30, we will stop the server and delete the files of this test, ending the third test. After this test is over, we will open the final closed test. The final closed test is expected to start at 19:30 on January 26, Beijing time. If there is a delay, please pay attention to the announcement in the Discord channel.

After the final closed beta is opened, please update the game! Thank you for your understanding, you can join the official Discord group to receive the updated welfare code.

Code contents: Skin of [The jungle Eye], Diamonds X 2000, Ability book X 200

New system: [Echo Ancient Wood], [Black Stone Synthesis]

Added new hero: Demon Sealing Claw

Model optimization: Hero: Pure Slime model and portrait replacement

[Echo ancient wood]:

The hero who goes to Echo Gumu will have the same level as Gumu, and the Gumu level is determined by the 4 black guards with the highest level

Commander level is equal to Gumu level. When 4 heroes in the team reach 400, Echo Gumu will gather the strength of the whole team to break the level cap

【Black Stone Synthesis】:

After the instructors have the blackstone badge, they can synthesize three blackstones of the same level and type into the next level of blackstone in Nori's workshop.

Hero Skill Adjustment

Deep Garden Rose

Normal Attack:

Inflicts [18.8% ATK] freezing damage to 4 enemy units, and restores own HP by 50% of the damage

Lifebloom: Randomly restore 3 hero units with the least HP [53% Spell Power] HP, and increase the target's attack speed by 25% for 5 seconds

Blessing Seal:

[The blessing carries a trace of Mana's power, which makes the mark more stable. A mark can only be destroyed if the damage exceeds 15% of the upper limit of life. When there are heroes in the team whose health is lower than the upper limit of 50%, consume 1 mark to restore the target 40 % of the maximum life, each hero can only be healed once within 5 seconds.

Enhanced Mark:

[Each mark will increase its own attack power by 10%, the normal attack critical strike rate by 2.5%, and drop a star (CD: 2 seconds) when the normal attack is critically hit, causing it to suffer [30.0% attack power] Freezing damage, and at the same time The damage received is increased by 35% for 6 seconds]

Imprint Regeneration:

Enrino consumes 50 Rage points to restore a mark every 6 seconds (every 4 points of Mental Mastery decrease by 1 second). Each time the mark is destroyed, restore 75 points of rage.

Unknown Wraith

astral body

Gain 50% skill dodge effect, and restore [1173 health + 350% spell power] health each time skill dodge is triggered

Evasion Enhancement Gain 15% basic attack evasion, and restore [151 HP + 200% Spell Power] HP each time you dodge

Uncharted Fairy

Normal Attack:

Deal [53% ATK] fire damage to 4 enemy units

Fairy's Gift:

Summons 2 goblins to fight for Barbara, the attack deals {0} spell power fire damage, has 40% of the body's HP and 100% spell power. (The upper limit for summoning goblins is 2)

Energy cycle:

150% of the damage dealt by basic attacks is converted into healing, which is evenly distributed to the surviving teammates on the field

dodge :

[15% chance to evade normal attacks, the little witch greatly stimulates the ability to sense danger in the dying state, and obtains a 30% evasion effect in the dying (low blood) state]

Premonition:

After the basic attack hits the target, add a curse effect to the target, and increase the damage of the basic attack by the mysterious fairy by 50%

Healing Specialization: Bless the friendly hero unit with the highest HP limit on the field, granting it 25% damage reduction, and healing its HP for 280% of its attack power every 8 seconds.

Demon Sealing Claws

Arc Shattered Shadows:

Dash to the farthest target and deal [160% of physical strength] physical damage to enemies on the path.

Ban lifted:

Temporarily removes the seal on the right hand, and transforms itself for 5 seconds. In the transformed state, the attack speed is +100%, and the basic attack damage is increased by 100%, and the attack distance is increased by 2 meters.

Casting the front:

Demon Sealing Claws have an additional 300 initial rage points.

Demon Bodyguard

When receiving fatal damage, restore 20% HP, gain invincibility for 1 second, and enter the transformation state for 5 seconds. 1 battle per battle

Phantom invisible

Gain 40% skill evasion and 20% basic attack evasion BUFF when transformed

Curse Boundary

In the transformation state, each time the basic attack hits a unit, the duration of the transformation state is increased by 0.2 seconds, up to 5 seconds.

Plot text optimization

Added hero backstory:

【White Dragon】, 【Twin Shield】, 【Jungle Hunter】, 【Pure Slime】, 【Witch of Pleasure】, 【Arson Fairy】, 【Deep Court Rose】

Added hero favorability stories:

[Rose of the Deep Garden], [Eye of the Jungle], [Arsonite], [Ranger of the Forest], [Reaper of Souls], [Frozen Heart], [Pure Slime]

Added background stories for various locations on the world map

Adjust the appearance timing of the opening OP, and add the shortcut skip function

Optimize and adjust the main plot text and animation performance

Function optimization:

Checkout interface optimization

Talent level is not affected by favorability level

Main quest adjustment

Commander Mission Adjustment

Increase the batch decomposition of purple equipment

Increase the sale of [Drilling Chisel] props on the black market

Phantom Tower Reward Adjustment

Reduced the cost of skill certificates for early skill specializations

The default on-hook upper limit time has been increased to 12 hours

Login to add offline reward quick claim panel

Added black guard uniform system: players can send activation codes through the forum to experience the swimsuit skin of [Jungle Shooter]

Increase the display of the arena settlement interface

Some systems add graphic guidance

Skill-specific attribute values down

The newly acquired skills are automatically equipped and added after the upgrade

New Encounter Event Reward Increase and Period Decrease

Orange + Awakening conditions and 2 purple + dog food are modified to consume 1 body purple + and 1 dog food purple +

Small secret realm increases favorability props drop

Daily Ruins Challenges increased from 1 to 3

Glory Store and Endless Store exchange items have been greatly adjusted

Close the Land of Winter and the Labyrinth of Trials gameplay, waiting for the gameplay to be refactored

The reward per star in a single level has been reduced from 10 diamonds to 5 diamonds, and the Magic Sun Tower will drop a lot of skill certificates

The number of gates of the old days has been adjusted, and the rewards have increased for skill certificates, soul crystals, and Lura drops.

Bugfixes:

Fix the problem that the equipment TIPS does not disappear

Fixed the problem that the blackstone refresh button was not accurate

Fixed the problem of doubling the skill specialization attribute

Fix the bug of black stone combination effect

Fixed the problem that summoning has a chance to get stuck

Fixed the problem that the client did not respond due to an error reported by the server

Corrected the description of the broken army

Fixed the issue that the collection point CD was displayed incorrectly

Fixed endless corridor bug

Fix the situation where the description of the skill book does not correspond

Fixed: The boss of the Gate of Old Days was facing the wrong way

Fixed: Action power is not deducted after collection

Fixed: AI control logic is occasionally not turned on when the normal level fails

Fixed: Some ranged monsters in Endless Corridor would not turn