Lands Awakened Patch 4 is Here

Lands Awakened Patch 4 is now live! This patch brings some important quality-of-life improvements, extensive combat balance changes, adjustments to Static Dungeon mobs, and much more. Read on for details…

Quality-of-Life Improvements

This patch sees some very welcome quality-of-life improvements introduced, for example:

* **Party markers** now persist when changing zones

An overhead message displays when the effects of food expire

expire Silver piles now behave like loot bags with their visual effects, no longer showing the "rising particle" effect until lootable

now behave like loot bags with their visual effects, no longer showing the "rising particle" effect until lootable Certain visuals in Royal Cities have been reworked and improved, in line with the reworked biomes that came with the Lands Awakened update

have been reworked and improved, in line with the reworked biomes that came with the Lands Awakened update And much more…

Static Dungeon Mob Rebalancing

In order to better balance the performance of certain Static Dungeon mobs, and allow more counterplay opportunities, some adjustments have been made to their abilities. For example:

* **Gifted Sorceress (Morgana)**: Enfeeble Blades damage reduced by 33%

Earthdaughter (Keeper) : Frenzy spell adjusted to put more pressure on tanks

: Frenzy spell adjusted to put more pressure on tanks Various alterations to cast times, cooldowns and areas of effect for Morgana, Keeper and Undead Factions

In addition, across all factions a number of Static Dungeon mobs have had their avatars updated to better reflect their characteristics visually.

Combat Balance Changes

This patch sees the largest combat balance update since Lands Awakened launched. Firstly, certain combat systems – Resilience, AoE Escalation, Crowd Control, and Diminishing Returns – have been adjusted, broadly in favour of smaller groups in combat. In light of these adjustments, changes have also been made to some weapons and armors - such as Cursed Staff and Cleric Robe - in order to keep their gameplay fair and competitive.

Numerous further changes have also been made, including:

* Various **War Glove E-abilities** improved

Rain of Arrows channel duration decreased and damage increased

channel duration decreased and damage increased Capes with effects triggered by auto-attacks no longer activate while Hostile Dismount status is active

Other Changes and Improvements

* New **Loadouts** and **Wardrobe** buttons added to the Player Inventory Screen

"Appearance" menu now opens to Wardrobe by default

now opens to Wardrobe by default Players can now use "escape dungeon" (Hotkey: A) while in active combat (though getting hit will interrupt it)

(Hotkey: A) while in active combat (though getting hit will interrupt it) Energy Surge Season statue furniture items are now placeable

are now placeable …and much more

As always, you can read the complete list of changes in the official patchnotes.