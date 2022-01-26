[Upcoming] Emergency Maintenance: January 26th

Attention Survivors,

We apologize for the inconvenience but we are going to perform an emergency maintenance in a couple of minutes for a quick critical fix. All servers during this period will be unavailable and we will try to bring back the servers online as soon as possible. Please refer to the schedule below for more details and stay tuned for more updates.

Time Frame

Wednesday, January 26th, 2022

SEA (UTC+7): 4:45 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

CET: 10:45 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.

ET: 4:45 A.M. – 6:00 A.M.

PT: 1:45 A.M. – 3:00 A.M.

Note: Please note that the estimated length of time for each maintenance is subject to change without notification.

Maintenance Details

To fix crash issue when used Horn Kujang in-game.

To fix Family Chat and Stat Issue that is currently invisible.

* Compensation Reward for Unexpected Maintenance Will be Distributed- The reward will only be available until January 26th 23:59.59 CET so please receive it before.

Thank you for your understanding and support in advance.

The CSN:S Team