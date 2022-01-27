Bug Fixes and Loading Improvements: Patch Now Live For All Players

Hello all,

We want to offer a big thanks to all of you who jumped into the unstable version of this update last week, and are happy to announce that the update is now available on the public branch - in other words, it's now available to all players.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/605740/Flashing_Lights__Police_Firefighting_Emergency_Services_Simulator/

This update is aimed at fixing a number of priority bugs, including falling through the ground when exiting vehicles, missing NPC victims in some fire rescue callouts, as well as improvements to city and rural ground environment loading speeds.

We've also worked on optimisations, and we've been seeing the game performing a little better on some machines.

Fixes

Falling through ground when getting out of cars

Missing NPC victims in Fire Rescue call ID:2003

Getting an NPC out from a car in multiplayer previously caused the NPC to slide across the map for client players

Fixed firefighter players getting stuck in a crouch pose when falling when crouched

When firefighter players died with a hose in their hands, part of the hose got stuck after player was revived or respawned

Pedestrians now walk around correctly regardless of distance from host

Missing textures on fences in Beach Town

When players die and choose respawn at station, it could break online games

Mac voice chat issue fixed: now when joining games, you should get a pop-up to allow microphone access

Texture optimizations

Weapons optimizations

City and rural areas ground environment loading improvements

Floating buildings in areas 28-44 and 32-44 fixed

Floating street lights at 23-46 fixed

Christmas theme removed

Incoming Price Increase

We also wanted to let you know ahead of time that we'll be increasing the price of Flashing Lights. On 4 February we will be updating the price from $19.99/£15.99/€16.99 to $24.99/£19.99/€20.99.

Since May 2020 (the last time we increased the price) we've introduced a brand new map, an overhauled callout dispatch system, new vehicles, vehicle customisation, bug fixes and more.

What's Up Next

February – Suburban Update

In February, we'll be focusing on the new suburban area which was recently introduced. We'll be adding building interiors, and adding callouts to those interiors. This will include interactive doors and windows, with some callouts requiring you to smash windows to access homes.

We'll also be adding parked cars to the area, meaning you'll be able to patrol and issue tickets in the suburbs.

Expand your arsenal with a new weapon for police: the patrol rifle.

April - Fire Update

The April update will see a focus on the fire department. We're planning on introducing a conventional fire engine, expanding upon the fleet of vehicles already available.

We'll also be improving upon fire department gameplay by updating hose mechanics, allowing you to connect vehicles together in order to transfer water. We also look forward to introducing spreading fires, making for more dynamic callouts!

June - Traffic Stop

June will see the arrival of the much requested traffic stop update, expanding upon police gameplay by introducing vehicle searches and drug tests. We'll be adding the ability to shoot out AI car tires too, as well as updating traffic car models, adding some welcome visual diversity.

Lastly, we'll be making further improvements to traffic AI.

We're looking forward to the year ahead and are committed to delivering improvements to the game, as well as introducing exciting new content!

We hope you enjoy today's patch and that you're looking forward to what's in store over the coming months!

The Flashing Lights Team