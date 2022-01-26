Dodsvagr - The Clan of the Rat

Share · View all patches · Build 8088577 · Last edited 26 January 2022 – 14:19:03 UTC by Wendy

author: Hey everyone!

We are proud to present to you our eighth clan, the clan of the Rat, which brings some exciting new mechanics and units to Northgard.

Read on to find out more about what makes the clan of Dodsvagr so unique.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1876990/Northgard__Dodsvagr_Clan_of_the_Rat/







Welcoming wounded and outcast villagers who have been forced out of their original clans without hesitation or prejudice, it is understandable why the many followers of the Rat dedicate their life, and sometimes their death, to the clan.

The clan doesn’t have time for feasts, or even sleeping in houses, only hard work is worth celebrating, but if you have enough energy to celebrate, then you could, and should have worked harder….

The clan will work and fight tirelessly to get what they want, and to survive.





Powerful shaman and merciless warrior, Eir leads the clan of the rat with an iron fist. She taught her clan the ways of the shaman, so they could survive even the most severe injuries, and ensure their enemies do not.

Some say that her mastery of dark practices goes as far as being able to bring back dead beasts from the depths of Helheim...





The shaman, trained by Eir, are powerful units that will fight fearlessly during the heat of battle, and take care of the injured in its aftermath. They can also lend a helping hand to their allies by healing them as well.

The clan starts with more villagers but they arrive wounded. Wounded units are exempt from Happiness requirements.

The clan doesn't have access to Houses , but all non-mystical buildings provide housing. Once max population is reached, extra villagers stack in a Population Reserve .

The Shaman Camp replaces the Healer Hut and trains Shamans able to fight and heal multiple units and allies even outside your territory.

When the clan’s units kill foes or die, the corpses are cremated at the Shaman Camp, producing Lore and attracting new villagers faster.

Overwork replaces the Feast and boosts all productions at the expense of your worker's Health.



Fame 200

Your units consume -50% less Food while being healed by Eir.

Fame 500

The max Population Reserve increases by +4 villagers.

The maximum duration of Purification Pyre is extended to 6 months.



Enrollment

Wounded units cost -50% Kröwns to train as military units.

Overcrowding

You can place up to two buildings of the same type in a zone, except Defense Towers.

Invasion

When killing neutral faction units, you gain some of their favorite tradable resources. Neutral faction buildings can house additional population.

Pain Suppressant

Wounded units move and attack 30% faster.

Blood Ties

Eir can sacrifice part of her Health to heal all your units in the zone over the next 5 seconds.



You can summon Garm’s Incarnation at a Shaman Camp.



1st Battle

When killed, your units inflict Sickness on their attacker.

6th Battle

Wounded units do not suffer production malus when Overworking.

11th Battle

When the Purification Pyre is ignited, all your units heal.





The Rat King

Win with the Clan of the Rat

Rat Master

Achieve 50 Victories with the Clan of the Rat

Just Want to Watch the World Burn

Build the Relic of the Clan of the Rat

Rat Conqueror

Finish a Conquest with the Clan of the Rat



Can I go home now?

Overwork the same worker 5 times.

Lord of Cinder

Keep the Purification Pyre burning for 12 months without interruption.

It’s Free Real Estate

House 10 Villagers or more in neutral faction houses in a single game.

Megastore

Have 10 Merchants working in the same zone.





Fields are no longer snapped to a specific placement on a tile and can be placed like other buildings.



The event now lasts 1 month and consumes the clans Food progressively.



Relation gain with neutral factions via trade-routes has been reviewed.

Each neutral faction now has a favorite resource which, if traded with, improves the relation with this faction (indicated on the trade-route UI with a star).

Dwarves now accept Food trade-routes.

Kobolds - Befriend status:

The Kobolds will now accept to sell their additional territories for Kröwns to the clans they befriended.



Sheepfold

Cost 60 ⇒ 80 Wood

Relic

Your clan gets a 20% increase to production through feasts, -50 ⇒ -40% Feast cost.

increase to production through feasts, ⇒ Feast cost. You can build an additional Sheepfold.

Your units regenerate Health during a Feast.

Fame 500

Your Defense Towers and your units gain 15% resistance in your territory when feasting.

Your units regenerate Health during a Feast.



Trackers

Health = 55 ⇒ 50

Caring-Siblings

Buff to heal speed when Brundr and Kaelinn are together.



Venison & Ratatouille

Effect: Produce 3/5/7/9 ⇒ 4/6/8/10 to Food, Wood, Kröwns, Lore.

⇒ to Food, Wood, Kröwns, Lore. Cost: 100 Meat, 100 Mushrooms | 200 Vegetable(Duration) | 300 ⇒ 200 Meat (Power)

Fish Soup

Effect: New villagers will arrive at the Town Hall 10%/20%/30%/40% ⇒ 30%/60%/100%/130% faster. Units in your territory or neutral zones will slowly regenerate their Health over time. Produce 4/7/10/13 Lore.

Cost: 200 ⇒ 100 Fish, 200 ⇒ 100 Vegetables | 200 Mushrooms(Duration) | 200 Fish (Power)

Meat Stew

Cost: 200 ⇒ 100 Meat, 100 Vegetables 100 Mushrooms | 300 Vegetables(Duration) | 300 ⇒ 200 Fish(Power)



Stolen-Lore UI has been reviewed.



Medicine

The behavior and wording has been reworked to include all healing-units and not just Healers.

Carpentry

Reduces your buildings' upgrade costs by 20% .

. Reduces upkeep from upgraded buildings by 20%.

UI Town Hall

Addition of a tooltip displaying the current pop-growth bonus on the gauge of arrival of the next villager.

Refund on upgraded Altar has been fixed.

An “adjacent” zone means that it is connected (not separated by a cliff etc) so Ancestral Influence and Offering Well have been adjusted.

Kaija’s passive ability is fixed.

In singleplayer, you can now have multiple Jotnar factions.

Fixed issue during Jotunheim campaign mission: attacking enemy prevented you from trading with the other factions - it now works as intended.

Fixed issue in Map Editor when adding neutral factions.

Fixed achievement Dances with Wolves.

Fixed issue where burning building from Raven Raids can’t be repaired.

Permafrost is now available.

Stones from Ragnarok are correctly displayed on the minimap.

Stones from Ragnarok are correctly displayed on the minimap. Sometimes units could walk under the lake, it has been fixed as well as High Tides not giving fish.

Both Lynx don’t cross zones after using Sharp Eyes.

Breaded Fish Fillets affect Dwarven Operative.

Freeze when clearing Naströnd zone has been fixed.

Bug on chapter 9 of the Campaign preventing units from attacking has been fixed.

Conquest bonus reducing Relic cooldown by 50% now also works for Yggdrasil Root.

now also works for Yggdrasil Root. Achievement requiring you to mine 150 Stone in a single game now triggers correctly.

Stone in a single game now triggers correctly. Problem with placing Fields on some zones has been fixed.

Rock Golems from eruption event are correctly displayed on the minimap.

Boar can no longer colonize neutral faction zones like zones with wolves.

Achievement for 500 victories no longer triggers at the same time as the one for 250 victories.

victories no longer triggers at the same time as the one for victories. Free upgrade for unupgradable units can no longer appear as Conquest bonus.

Erudition knowledge now correctly allows a free Lorestone construction.

Bifrost bridge no longer blocks unit selection underneath it.

Multiple UI fixes.

A couple of optimizations have been made.

