Update 4 - Patch 1

Hello.
This patch adds background detail and fixes some bugs.
Update details
- Added freight cars at Kwangwoon University Station and trains at Imun depot
- Added Exit 3 of Sinimun Station
- Fixed crossing sound
- Changed express line signals
- Adjusted some signals in the underground section
- Adjusted the position of some stop signs at Guro Station
- Changed Hide UI key (can now toggle on/off)
Known issues
- Occasionally, trains can be seen spawning on the starting/destination station.
- There are no traffic trains on the Gyeongui-Jungang Line.
A new roadmap will also be posted soon.
Thank you.
