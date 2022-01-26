 Skip to content

Hmmsim Metro update for 26 January 2022

Update 4 - Patch 1

Build 8088523

This patch adds background detail and fixes some bugs.

Update details

  • Added freight cars at Kwangwoon University Station and trains at Imun depot
  • Added Exit 3 of Sinimun Station
  • Fixed crossing sound
  • Changed express line signals
  • Adjusted some signals in the underground section
  • Adjusted the position of some stop signs at Guro Station
  • Changed Hide UI key (can now toggle on/off)

Known issues

  • Occasionally, trains can be seen spawning on the starting/destination station.
  • There are no traffic trains on the Gyeongui-Jungang Line.

A new roadmap will also be posted soon.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Hmmsim Metro Content Depot 1591421
