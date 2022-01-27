Cute Costumes and Festive Mount for the New Year!

Every passing year is a cause for celebration. If you’re in the partying mood, then get ready, as the Chinese New Year in Shenzhou is just around the corner! Check out the Crimson Coin Shop from 27th January 2022 (10 AM server time) to find some elegant outfits to start the new year in style. Plus don’t miss the super soft companion for the festival!

Petal Song Costumes

Magnolia Song

Chrysanthemum Song

Black Carnation Song

Lotus Song

These delightful costumes unlock a spectacular emote which let you light the New Year’s night with floating lanterns.





Delightful Mount

Plus you can find a super cuddly new mount in the Crimson Coin Shop: our Panda has given himself a festive makeover for the New Year and is raring to celebrate it with you! The Festive New Year Panda will carry you on its back so you can unlock your destiny safe and sound!