 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Swords of Legends Online update for 27 January 2022

Cute Costumes and Festive Mount for the New Year!

Share · View all patches · Build 8088521 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Every passing year is a cause for celebration. If you’re in the partying mood, then get ready, as the Chinese New Year in Shenzhou is just around the corner! Check out the Crimson Coin Shop from 27th January 2022 (10 AM server time) to find some elegant outfits to start the new year in style. Plus don’t miss the super soft companion for the festival!

Petal Song Costumes

  • Magnolia Song
  • Chrysanthemum Song
  • Black Carnation Song
  • Lotus Song

These delightful costumes unlock a spectacular emote which let you light the New Year’s night with floating lanterns.



Delightful Mount

Plus you can find a super cuddly new mount in the Crimson Coin Shop: our Panda has given himself a festive makeover for the New Year and is raring to celebrate it with you! The Festive New Year Panda will carry you on its back so you can unlock your destiny safe and sound!

Changed files in this update

Swords of Legends Online Content Depot 1418101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.