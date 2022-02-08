Shop Update: Jump Straight to Level 70

Wow, these four amazing packages really pack a punch! Get the most out of TERA’s endgame content with +1 legendary Frost Flower gear, jump straight to level 70 with fully advanced skills, customize your hero to your heart’s content, and give them a serious XP boost!
The packages are available until 8th March 2022 (10 AM CET, 4 AM EST):
New Character Package
Personalize your hero with a whole range of customization options, get an additional character slot, and boost your XP:
- 2x 100% XP Boost (1 Day)
- Super Speed Potion (200%-400%, 1 Day)
- Additional Character Slot
- 2x Inventory Expansion
- Meruma’s Dream Hairstyle
- Appearance Change Voucher
- Shape Changer: Chest (permanent)
- Shape Changer: Height (permanent)
- Shape Changer: Thighs (permanent)
Untold Powers Package
Unleash the forces in this bundle and leap straight to level 70 with fully advanced skills:
- Level 70 Scroll
- Amarun’s Wisdom Box
- 60x Lv.66 Skill Advancement Book
- Lv.67 Skill Optimization Book
- 60x Lv.68 Skill Advancement Book
- Lv.69 Skill Optimization Book
- 60x Lv.70 Skill Advancement Book
- 10x Adventure Coin (1,200)
- 15x Elite Bravery Potion
Endgame Package
Don’t let anyone or anything get in your way! This package makes sure you’re ready for the endgame, with +1 legendary Frost Flower gear!
The package contains Velik’s Call:
- Reach level 70
- Rare +1 legendary Frost Flower gear
- Completed awakening quest
- More inventory space
- XP
- 50% complete skill progression
- Partner
- Starlight and Blood Festival Elin cards
- Mighty Bone Wyvern (30 Days)
- Short combat tutorial
Epic Server Transfer Package
Do you want to move? No problem! Transfer your character to the new server with a huge volume of card fragments and a Liberation Scroll so you can hit the ground running!
- Character Transfer
- Liberation Scroll
- 2020x Lenarive’s Rare Card Collection (Second)
- 2020x Lenarive’s Rare Card Collection (First)
Have fun,
The TERA Team
