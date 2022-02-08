 Skip to content

TERA update for 8 February 2022

Shop Update: Jump Straight to Level 70

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wow, these four amazing packages really pack a punch! Get the most out of TERA’s endgame content with +1 legendary Frost Flower gear, jump straight to level 70 with fully advanced skills, customize your hero to your heart’s content, and give them a serious XP boost!

The packages are available until 8th March 2022 (10 AM CET, 4 AM EST):

New Character Package

Personalize your hero with a whole range of customization options, get an additional character slot, and boost your XP:

  • 2x 100% XP Boost (1 Day)
  • Super Speed Potion (200%-400%, 1 Day)
  • Additional Character Slot
  • 2x Inventory Expansion
  • Meruma’s Dream Hairstyle
  • Appearance Change Voucher
  • Shape Changer: Chest (permanent)
  • Shape Changer: Height (permanent)
  • Shape Changer: Thighs (permanent)

Untold Powers Package

Unleash the forces in this bundle and leap straight to level 70 with fully advanced skills:

  • Level 70 Scroll
  • Amarun’s Wisdom Box
  • 60x Lv.66 Skill Advancement Book
  • Lv.67 Skill Optimization Book
  • 60x Lv.68 Skill Advancement Book
  • Lv.69 Skill Optimization Book
  • 60x Lv.70 Skill Advancement Book
  • 10x Adventure Coin (1,200)
  • 15x Elite Bravery Potion

Endgame Package

Don’t let anyone or anything get in your way! This package makes sure you’re ready for the endgame, with +1 legendary Frost Flower gear!

The package contains Velik’s Call:

  • Reach level 70
  • Rare +1 legendary Frost Flower gear
  • Completed awakening quest
  • More inventory space
  • XP
  • 50% complete skill progression
  • Partner
  • Starlight and Blood Festival Elin cards
  • Mighty Bone Wyvern (30 Days)
  • Short combat tutorial

Epic Server Transfer Package

Do you want to move? No problem! Transfer your character to the new server with a huge volume of card fragments and a Liberation Scroll so you can hit the ground running!

  • Character Transfer
  • Liberation Scroll
  • 2020x Lenarive’s Rare Card Collection (Second)
  • 2020x Lenarive’s Rare Card Collection (First)

Have fun,

The TERA Team

