Shop Update: Jump Straight to Level 70

Wow, these four amazing packages really pack a punch! Get the most out of TERA’s endgame content with +1 legendary Frost Flower gear, jump straight to level 70 with fully advanced skills, customize your hero to your heart’s content, and give them a serious XP boost!

The packages are available until 8th March 2022 (10 AM CET, 4 AM EST):

New Character Package

Personalize your hero with a whole range of customization options, get an additional character slot, and boost your XP:

2x 100% XP Boost (1 Day)

Super Speed Potion (200%-400%, 1 Day)

Additional Character Slot

2x Inventory Expansion

Meruma’s Dream Hairstyle

Appearance Change Voucher

Shape Changer: Chest (permanent)

Shape Changer: Height (permanent)

Shape Changer: Thighs (permanent)

Untold Powers Package

Unleash the forces in this bundle and leap straight to level 70 with fully advanced skills:

Level 70 Scroll

Amarun’s Wisdom Box

60x Lv.66 Skill Advancement Book

Lv.67 Skill Optimization Book

60x Lv.68 Skill Advancement Book

Lv.69 Skill Optimization Book

60x Lv.70 Skill Advancement Book

10x Adventure Coin (1,200)

15x Elite Bravery Potion

Endgame Package

Don’t let anyone or anything get in your way! This package makes sure you’re ready for the endgame, with +1 legendary Frost Flower gear!

The package contains Velik’s Call:

Reach level 70

Rare +1 legendary Frost Flower gear

Completed awakening quest

More inventory space

XP

50% complete skill progression

Partner

Starlight and Blood Festival Elin cards

Mighty Bone Wyvern (30 Days)

Short combat tutorial

Epic Server Transfer Package

Do you want to move? No problem! Transfer your character to the new server with a huge volume of card fragments and a Liberation Scroll so you can hit the ground running!

Character Transfer

Liberation Scroll

2020x Lenarive’s Rare Card Collection (Second)

2020x Lenarive’s Rare Card Collection (First)

Have fun,

The TERA Team