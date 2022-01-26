Patch 0.6.4.3 - Perks!

This patch was meant to include farming animals and a few more things, but I noticed some bugs (mainly the one with once-interrupted-research being locked forever) that were really annoying so I figured it would be best to get this fix and some additions out there as soon as possible.

This patch adds:

Perks. Previously villagers could only have one perk which was the cultural one (It was called trait). Now they can have several, and there are three new ones which are only learnt by increasing skills or other events. The higher skill you gain the more likely it is you can a related perk. The three perks are:

-> Disarm: gained by increasing melee. Gives villagers a chance to disarm opponents in melee.

-> Teacher: gained by increasing social skill. Allows the villager to pass on teachable perks in social interactions. (All perks that are teachable says so in their description.)

-> Cannibalism: gained by harvesting humans or eating human meat. Cannibals have no negative psychic effects when eating human meat, but have worse odds when interacting with none-cannibals, so to speak.

Brawls! When social interactions go really bad brawls can break out. Villagers involved will gain some psychic trauma and fist fight for a short duration.

Before giving an order for a villager to equip an weapon or apparel you can now hold CTRL and compare item stats. If some stat is worse the text will be red, if better bright green.

The GUI will now display weapons delay and their grip (one handed, two-handed or off-hand).

This patch changes/fixes the following:

The above mentioned bug about research being locked.

The perk Waders is now called Swamp legs.

Villagers whom been ordered to stand somewhere, will no longer move to aid bleeding villagers. This caused a problem when perhaps none-combat villagers were ordered to stay hidden but then rushed out to aid someone and got themselves killed.

Spider lairs no longer spawn in dirt-layer and when spawned there will be a little less spiders.

Counsellors are more likely to socialize when idle, and other villagers looking to socialize will be more likely to select counsellors.

A small bug related to villagers gaining 25% psychic defense for no reason.

Overfull stockpiles no longer have the wrong sprite.

Fixes a bug were humans becoming risen either got stuck or got the wrong sprites.

Fixed another but to humans being unresponsive when attacked in melee.

Weapons made from silver do 50% extra damage to all undead.

When loading a game the grids spawned a frame after units, which sometimes caused units to fall under ground or down from buildings, etc.

As always: Thank you very much for all the feedback you send! The bug reports really help me improve this game and I look forward to providing more content!

Best wishes and lots of love//Mattias