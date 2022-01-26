The Tools and Explore Update - January 2022

Hello Desert Runners!

After we put controller support into your sand- and weather-beaten hands with the last update, we thought it was a good time to put some new tools into said hands as well. After all, we don't want you to get calluses on your fingers, the scorching heat is intense enough.

We've also given your storage box an upgrade, but the best is yet to come.

You know that one motion picture where Tom Hanks plays a stranded man who, over time, makes a new friend who faithfully stands by him in his involuntary loneliness? Well, your own friend from the desert, the lovable camel, can now be named by you. You don't need to call it Wilson but do tell us in the comments, what name you want to give it!

With that, we release you back into the desert and remember, stay hydrated!

Your teams from Tunnel Vision and Toplitz Productions

PS: here are the changes and additions of this update

Added

Three new tools and their corresponding blueprints/recipes: metal axe, metal pickaxe, metal hammer.

Metal spear and the corresponding blueprint/recipe.

Added spyglass as a unique, non-tradable item (work in progress).

A new design window for learning a recipe/blueprint.

Naming for the camel after taming it.

Manger for the camel.

The storage box has been upgraded to metal.

Fixes