Rebound v0.56.0 is live!
In this patch, we addressed some much needed changes to gameplay and fixed some long standing bugs.
Gameplay changes
- Controller nerf: Brought stick rotation speed to be the same as mouse input
-- This makes bumping and shot speeds equal for all input types, as well as making stick rotation on controller more consistent
- Buffed controller dizziness to compensate for the change above; also brought on par with mouse input
- Balanced the catch-up speedup mechanic where preserving momentum allows you to go over max speed; this now enters a 1 second cooldown when dashing in a different direction
-- You preserve your current momentum even over max speed when dashing, it only prevents further speedup for the cooldown time.
- Nerfed the catch-up mechanic by 40% to encourage better positioning and discourage dumping
- Fixed an issue with max speed consistency when slowing down
- Fixed an issue where holding the dash button after the dash has concluded allowed you to still dash chip the puck, now only triggers when the dash is in progress
-- There is a 1 second margin after the dash completes to perform your chip shot to allow for multiple playstyles (carrying or boosting into the puck or dekeing right before)
New promo / code redeem feature
- The shop page now has a 'redeem code' button
-- We'll be running promotions giving away free stuff through this feature
-- Want to test it out? Use the code FIRST to get 1000 pux. The first 500 people to use it get it!
Cosmetics
- Fixed cat ears topology causing weird shadows on it
- Added the OG hockey mask, grim reaper hoodie, cucumber, lime, orange, grapefruit and lemon puck, mono-eyes and tri-eyes, dog ears, baby hair
Other
- Added a popup for pux earned (promo, level up, manual by devs,..) for when you're online
- Added a popup for cosmetic unlock including when you make a shop purchase
- Spectator camera now defaults to the caster cam
- Added a new console command spectate that you can use in practice mode to go into freecam for content creators
- Added a setting in custom game lobbies to change the current active period when periods are enabled
Fixes
- Fixed pressing the reset button online causing a desync (for real this time)
- Fixed the hide spectator camera buttons setting
- Fixed an issue where people that left before the end game screen would show just 'username' on the scoreboard
- Fixed an issue where pop-ups mid-game would cause the game to unfocus completely and require opening the menu
- Fixed a memory leak that would cause crashes for some players
- Fixed an issue where some popups would display under other UI
- Fixed custom lobby period setting not toggling correctly the first time you load the UI in your session
- Fixed an issue with arena selection in custom lobbies glitching / resetting
What's next?
- We're making really promising progress on bots!
- The gameplay changes made this patch will be monitored and tweaked if necessary
- I'll be working on a 'recommended' regions selection that's used by default to avoid people queueing into a really high ping region by just selecting all regions.
- Another feature I've wanted to implement for a long time is the ability to simulate network latency in practice mode for muscle memory, I'll be starting this too
- We are investigating a way for you to add people as friends in-game so you don't need to have them added on your current platform and allow cross-platform parties
- A rework for matchmaking ratings is in the works for ranked
GLHF
