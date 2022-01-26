 Skip to content

Slapshot: Rebound update for 26 January 2022

Rebound v0.56.0

Rebound v0.56.0 is live!

In this patch, we addressed some much needed changes to gameplay and fixed some long standing bugs.

Gameplay changes

  • Controller nerf: Brought stick rotation speed to be the same as mouse input

    -- This makes bumping and shot speeds equal for all input types, as well as making stick rotation on controller more consistent
  • Buffed controller dizziness to compensate for the change above; also brought on par with mouse input
  • Balanced the catch-up speedup mechanic where preserving momentum allows you to go over max speed; this now enters a 1 second cooldown when dashing in a different direction

    -- You preserve your current momentum even over max speed when dashing, it only prevents further speedup for the cooldown time.
  • Nerfed the catch-up mechanic by 40% to encourage better positioning and discourage dumping
  • Fixed an issue with max speed consistency when slowing down
  • Fixed an issue where holding the dash button after the dash has concluded allowed you to still dash chip the puck, now only triggers when the dash is in progress

    -- There is a 1 second margin after the dash completes to perform your chip shot to allow for multiple playstyles (carrying or boosting into the puck or dekeing right before)

New promo / code redeem feature

  • The shop page now has a 'redeem code' button

    -- We'll be running promotions giving away free stuff through this feature

    -- Want to test it out? Use the code FIRST to get 1000 pux. The first 500 people to use it get it!

Cosmetics

  • Fixed cat ears topology causing weird shadows on it
  • Added the OG hockey mask, grim reaper hoodie, cucumber, lime, orange, grapefruit and lemon puck, mono-eyes and tri-eyes, dog ears, baby hair

Other

  • Added a popup for pux earned (promo, level up, manual by devs,..) for when you're online
  • Added a popup for cosmetic unlock including when you make a shop purchase
  • Spectator camera now defaults to the caster cam
  • Added a new console command spectate that you can use in practice mode to go into freecam for content creators
  • Added a setting in custom game lobbies to change the current active period when periods are enabled

Fixes

  • Fixed pressing the reset button online causing a desync (for real this time)
  • Fixed the hide spectator camera buttons setting
  • Fixed an issue where people that left before the end game screen would show just 'username' on the scoreboard
  • Fixed an issue where pop-ups mid-game would cause the game to unfocus completely and require opening the menu
  • Fixed a memory leak that would cause crashes for some players
  • Fixed an issue where some popups would display under other UI
  • Fixed custom lobby period setting not toggling correctly the first time you load the UI in your session
  • Fixed an issue with arena selection in custom lobbies glitching / resetting

What's next?

  • We're making really promising progress on bots!
  • The gameplay changes made this patch will be monitored and tweaked if necessary
  • I'll be working on a 'recommended' regions selection that's used by default to avoid people queueing into a really high ping region by just selecting all regions.
  • Another feature I've wanted to implement for a long time is the ability to simulate network latency in practice mode for muscle memory, I'll be starting this too
  • We are investigating a way for you to add people as friends in-game so you don't need to have them added on your current platform and allow cross-platform parties
  • A rework for matchmaking ratings is in the works for ranked

GLHF

