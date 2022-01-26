Update: v0.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8088296 · Last edited 26 January 2022 – 10:52:23 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

With this update, more resource types and mechanics are added you also have more control over the late game.

The most notable changes are:

Mining feature; Removed "Material Industry" and added "Mine" instead. Now there are new types of building material resources; "Stone", "Coal" and "Cement". Mines extract natural resources that can be seen using the "Biome and Natural Resources" view mode. Natural resources are limited, when all resources are extracted, mines shut down. Also, you should keep in mind, mines cannot be demolished.

Seaport; Added new zone type - Seaport, and added a new UI panel to manage seaports. Seaports can only be built adjacent to the sea. You can trade any resources/products using seaports.

New management panel - "Manage Workers". You can limit or shut down an industry.

New management panel - "Manage Buildings". You can allow or avoid new buildings to be built over any zone type. So you can save or manage building materials. Also, It makes managing employment and population easier.

All details are below.

Thank you for your support and playing early access!

Have fun!

Some Screenshots



A seaport.



"Manage Seaports" panel - one of new management UIs



A coal mining area. (Still extracting)



A stone mining area. (Resources are extracted)

Changelog

Notably

Ui; Added a new UI panel to the left of the screen.

Ui; Added "Manage Workers" panel that is unlocked by objectives.

Ui; Added "Manage Buildings" panel that is unlocked by objectives.

Ui; Added "Manage Seaports" panel that is unlocked by objectives.

Ui; Added zone type information/rules as a popup to the current operation card.

Game; Added "Stone" resource type.

Game; Added "Coal" resource type.

Game; Added "Cement" resource type.

Game; Added "Mine" zone type.

Game; Added "Cement Manufacturer" zone type.

Game; Added "Seaport" zone type.

Game; Added "Money" feature.

Game; Added new mining content.

Game; Removed "Material" product.

Game; Removed "Material Industry" zone type.

Game; Removed tier system, all people can work any workplace.

Game; Removed tier view mode.

Other