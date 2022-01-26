Update: v0.5.0

Hello,
With this update, more resource types and mechanics are added you also have more control over the late game.
The most notable changes are:
- Mining feature; Removed "Material Industry" and added "Mine" instead. Now there are new types of building material resources; "Stone", "Coal" and "Cement". Mines extract natural resources that can be seen using the "Biome and Natural Resources" view mode. Natural resources are limited, when all resources are extracted, mines shut down. Also, you should keep in mind, mines cannot be demolished.
- Seaport; Added new zone type - Seaport, and added a new UI panel to manage seaports. Seaports can only be built adjacent to the sea. You can trade any resources/products using seaports.
- New management panel - "Manage Workers". You can limit or shut down an industry.
- New management panel - "Manage Buildings". You can allow or avoid new buildings to be built over any zone type. So you can save or manage building materials. Also, It makes managing employment and population easier.
All details are below.
Thank you for your support and playing early access!
Have fun!
Some Screenshots
A seaport.
"Manage Seaports" panel - one of new management UIs
A coal mining area. (Still extracting)
A stone mining area. (Resources are extracted)
Changelog
Notably
- Ui; Added a new UI panel to the left of the screen.
- Ui; Added "Manage Workers" panel that is unlocked by objectives.
- Ui; Added "Manage Buildings" panel that is unlocked by objectives.
- Ui; Added "Manage Seaports" panel that is unlocked by objectives.
- Ui; Added zone type information/rules as a popup to the current operation card.
- Game; Added "Stone" resource type.
- Game; Added "Coal" resource type.
- Game; Added "Cement" resource type.
- Game; Added "Mine" zone type.
- Game; Added "Cement Manufacturer" zone type.
- Game; Added "Seaport" zone type.
- Game; Added "Money" feature.
- Game; Added new mining content.
- Game; Removed "Material" product.
- Game; Removed "Material Industry" zone type.
- Game; Removed tier system, all people can work any workplace.
- Game; Removed tier view mode.
Other
- Ui; Top resource bar is smaller now.
- Ui; Updated biome view mode.
- Ui; Removed "Need workers!" warning.
- Ui; Changed active button's color.
- Ui; Structure details panel is moved to the left panel.
- Ui; Added building cost information to the structure details panel.
- Ui; Fixed a minor bug about view mode colors.
- Ui; Increased zoom-out limit.
- Ui; Updated some hint messages.
- Ui; Changed a resource type name and icon. "Meat" -> "Dairy Products"
- Game; Updated all objectives.
- Game; Fixed that some manufacturer buildings' rotation was wrong.
- Game; High buildings require "Cement".
- Game; Changed "Grow Meter" max value. 12 -> 10
- Game; Added next turn hotkey, "Space bar" or "Enter"
- Game; Increased map size. 62 -> 65
- Game; Fixed a potential bug that may cause a crash on game save restore on some platforms.
- Game; Improved some 1x1 park appearance.
- Game; High buildings require parks around.
- Game; Added new 2x2 parks.
- Game; Added new objective "Port City".
- Game; Added new objective "Busy City".
- Game; Added new steam achievements about population.
- Game; Added a new steam achievement about money.
- Game; Now people settle faster, and leave slowly.
- Game; Decreased some mid-game residential buildings' capacity.
- Game; Now offices make money.
- Graphics; Minor improvements about the camera.
- Platform; Changed game save version.
