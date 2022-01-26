 Skip to content

Empyrion - Galactic Survival update for 26 January 2022

v1.7.2 Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

Here is the changelog for v1.6.3 with some fixes we have been working on. Have fun and please report bugs and problems as usual - thanks a lot!

As always please note:

Report bugs and issues for the public release right over here:

Changes:
  • Dynamic code support change (for dialogues features + Mod.XXX): Updated compiler that works with all current Dialogue features & especially Mod.XXX
  • Added: New icons for Credibility Seals, Fire Sticks, Explorer Token, Ramps (Airtight)
  • Updated: Start of all story missions is now chapter-activated by specific conditionals! Starting conditions are always found in the chapter descriptions! (1)
  • Changed: To avoid confusion missions are now only visible when they also can be started either manually or by a chapter activation condition (1)
  • Changed: Temporarily deactivated Patrol Vessels on Snow Starter and Swamp Starter (until OPV/PV group strength are better aligned) (2)
  • Changed: Removed Space Base Defense from all space-based story POI (note: other POI in the same sector MIGHT call for reinforcements still; also roaming hostile patrol ships might attack you!) (2)
  • Changed: Sanctuary (Story) updated to ensure player speak to Carver ahead of going to Kezzel.(2)
  • Changed: Story Chapter 11 'Murky Christmas' now needs to be unlocked by playing chapter 10 (note: if you want to activate the chapter directly, open console and type in: pda rwdchap 13)(1)
  • Changed: Chainsaw now picks up automatically to player inventory.
  • Changed: Updated TOP mission Destillery POI to avoid breaking mission progress. (2)
  • Changed: changed drop container model for device/blocks drop from a destroyed container
  • Changed: Replaced christmas drop container with new small drop container standard model
  • Changed: Replaced old large drop container for devices/blocks with new model
  • Changed: Hand of Farr removed spawn-in-trap. (2)
  • Changed: Dr Mandors Space Anomalies report cannot be sold unintentionally anymore.
  • Changed: Removed christmas deco from POIs (2)
  • Changed: Removed old Alpha-5 Titan wreckage POI from spawn group (2)
  • Instances: added yaml property 'EnterWithEmptyInventory' that will block any player that has items in his inventory/toolbelt
  • Updated Localization on main, PDA and dialogues (incremental as of 20 01 2022)
Fixes:
  • [MP] AI will stop firing at the player when crouching
  • Weapons with block penetration cause exceptions
  • CV Minigun (Retractable) had wrong HP count (now set to 4500)
  • Items placed back in toolbar from the backpack disappear when the toolbar slot is changed
  • Signals changed by dialogue and used by logic circuits don't work in MP
  • Jetpack doesn't turn ON after leaving the elevator in space.
  • Multiple exceptions from logs sent in
  • Exception spam when AlienBug01V2 is used in a POI
  • Symmetry plane position not saved when using multiple symmetry planes
  • RampDDestroyed and RoundCornerLongThinDestroyed missing from destroyed blocks shapes (steel S+L, concrete). Note: RampCHalfDestroyed was unintentionally added twice > RampDDestroyed took the place of its 2nd edition. Please watch out for unintentional shape replacements.
  • Destroying fuel tanks and generators of Zirax POI with quest "Pinholes Do Hurt II" did not count towards mission (1)
  • Color/Texture issues on Lava, LavaNascent & MoonDesert playfields
  • GIN console did not show text on some non-EN translations. (Please check in your language and report again if the issue persists!)
  • Sectioner32 door closed on mission debrief when going to a waystation in a different moon sector compared to mission start. (2)
  • Known issue for Story Missions/Missions: when manually deactivating a chapter-activated mission (SP or MP) in the PDA, the mission does not reactivate itself again. Workaround: Exit all missions > Open console > type in 'pda rd' Please file a bug report at empyriononline.com or write to mission@empyriongame.com in case of any mission-related issues (POI, Progression etc)!
  • (1) = requires manual PDA.yaml update to work: Exit all missions > Open console > type in 'pda rd' to reload PDA.yaml definitions.
  • (2) = change only works for new savegames AND on playfields that have not been visited before the update in ongoing savegames.

