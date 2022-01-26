*** Event Duration: 26/1/2022 (9:00 AM) - 9/2/2022 (8:59 AM)**
* Main Event:
1st Login Event
1) Login Event (Part 1) (26/1/2022 (9:00 AM) until 2/2/2022 (8:59 AM))
2) Login Event (Part 2) (2/2/2022 (9:00 AM) until 9/2/2022 (8:59 AM))
2nd Event Quest (26/1/2022 (9:00 AM) until 9/2/2022 (8:59 AM))
3rd Fever Event
1) Doubled EXP (29/1/2022 (midnight - 11:59 PM))
2) Doubled drop rate (5/2/2022 (midnight - 11:59 PM))
* Event Details
1st Login Event
1) Login Event (Part 1)
[table] [tr] [td]
Login
[/td] [td]
Event Title
[/td] [td]
Condition
[/td] [td]
Reward
[/td] [td]
Limitations
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
Once
[/td] [td]
Experience in the Pruinaum Area!
[/td] [td]
Be logged in for a total of 20 mins
[/td] [td]
1x [CoBo] Experience Cube for the Pruinaum area
[/td] [td]
Level 99+
per account
(entire server)
[/td] [/tr] [/table]
l[u] [/u]Will be removed from the Letter Box at 8:59 AM on 9th February 2022.
2) Login Event (Part 2)
[table] [tr] [td]
Login
[/td] [td]
Event Title
[/td] [td]
Condition
[/td] [td]
Reward
[/td] [td]
Limitations
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
Once
[/td] [td]
Experience in the Pruinaum Area!
[/td] [td]
Be logged in for a total of 20 mins
[/td] [td]
1x [CoBo] Experience Cube for the Pruinaum area
[/td] [td]
Level 99+
per account
(entire server)
[/td] [/tr] [/table]
l[u] [/u]Will be removed from the Letter Box at 8:59 AM on 9th February 2022.
2nd Event Quest
[table] [tr] [td]
Quest Type
[/td] [td]
Quest Name
[/td] [td]
Condition
[/td] [td]
Rewards
[/td] [td]
Limitations
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
Daily
[/td] [td]
[EVENT] On to the Pruinaum Area!
[/td] [td]
Play through a dungeon with a matching level 3x
[/td] [td]
20x Luriel’s Refined Recovery Potion
20x Luriel’s Adventurer’s Potion
2x Luriel’s Battle Elixir
[/td] [td]
Level 99+
per account
(entire server)
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
Weekly
[/td] [td]
[EVENT] Explore the Pruinaum Area!
[/td] [td]
Play through the dungeons in “Explore the Pruinaum Area” 5x
[/td] [td]
100x Soul Stone Fragment Artefacts
[/td] [td]
Level 99+
per account
(entire server)
[/td] [/tr] [/table]
3rd Fever Event
[table] [tr] [td]
Duration
[/td] [td]
Event Effect
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
29/1/2022 (midnight – 11:59 PM)
[/td] [td]
Doubled EXP
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
5/2/2022 (midnight – 11:59 PM)
[/td] [td]
Doubled drop rate
[/td] [/tr] [/table]
* Please Note
[table] [tr] [td]
Cube Type
[/td] [td]
Cube Name**(Limitation)
[/td] [td]
Rewards**
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
All
[/td] [td]
1x [CoBo] Experience Cube for the Pruinaum Area
[/td] [td]
1x Tamakan’s Seal (7 days)
1x [CoBo] Double-Fisted Key Keeper (7 days)
1x Kusharta’s Mask (7 days)
1x [CoBo] Spear Key Keeper (7 days)
[/td] [/tr] [/table]
