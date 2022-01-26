Explore The Pruinaum Area!

Share · View all patches · Build 8088221 · Last edited 26 January 2022 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy

*** Event Duration: 26/1/2022 (9:00 AM) - 9/2/2022 (8:59 AM)**

* Main Event:

1st Login Event

1) Login Event (Part 1) (26/1/2022 (9:00 AM) until 2/2/2022 (8:59 AM))

2) Login Event (Part 2) (2/2/2022 (9:00 AM) until 9/2/2022 (8:59 AM))

2nd Event Quest (26/1/2022 (9:00 AM) until 9/2/2022 (8:59 AM))

3rd Fever Event

1) Doubled EXP (29/1/2022 (midnight - 11:59 PM))

2) Doubled drop rate (5/2/2022 (midnight - 11:59 PM))

* Event Details

1st Login Event

1) Login Event (Part 1)

[table] [tr] [td]

Login

[/td] [td]

Event Title

[/td] [td]

Condition

[/td] [td]

Reward

[/td] [td]

Limitations

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Once

[/td] [td]

Experience in the Pruinaum Area!

[/td] [td]

Be logged in for a total of 20 mins

[/td] [td]

1x [CoBo] Experience Cube for the Pruinaum area

[/td] [td]

Level 99+

per account

(entire server)

[/td] [/tr] [/table]

l[u] [/u]Will be removed from the Letter Box at 8:59 AM on 9th February 2022.

2) Login Event (Part 2)

[table] [tr] [td]

Login

[/td] [td]

Event Title

[/td] [td]

Condition

[/td] [td]

Reward

[/td] [td]

Limitations

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Once

[/td] [td]

Experience in the Pruinaum Area!

[/td] [td]

Be logged in for a total of 20 mins

[/td] [td]

1x [CoBo] Experience Cube for the Pruinaum area

[/td] [td]

Level 99+

per account

(entire server)

[/td] [/tr] [/table]

l[u] [/u]Will be removed from the Letter Box at 8:59 AM on 9th February 2022.

2nd Event Quest

[table] [tr] [td]

Quest Type

[/td] [td]

Quest Name

[/td] [td]

Condition

[/td] [td]

Rewards

[/td] [td]

Limitations

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Daily

[/td] [td]

[EVENT] On to the Pruinaum Area!

[/td] [td]

Play through a dungeon with a matching level 3x

[/td] [td]

20x Luriel’s Refined Recovery Potion

20x Luriel’s Adventurer’s Potion

2x Luriel’s Battle Elixir

[/td] [td]

Level 99+

per account

(entire server)

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Weekly

[/td] [td]

[EVENT] Explore the Pruinaum Area!

[/td] [td]

Play through the dungeons in “Explore the Pruinaum Area” 5x

[/td] [td]

100x Soul Stone Fragment Artefacts

[/td] [td]

Level 99+

per account

(entire server)

[/td] [/tr] [/table]

3rd Fever Event

[table] [tr] [td]

Duration

[/td] [td]

Event Effect

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

29/1/2022 (midnight – 11:59 PM)

[/td] [td]

Doubled EXP

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

5/2/2022 (midnight – 11:59 PM)

[/td] [td]

Doubled drop rate

[/td] [/tr] [/table]

* Please Note

[table] [tr] [td]

Cube Type

[/td] [td]

Cube Name**(Limitation)

[/td] [td]

Rewards**

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

All

[/td] [td]

1x [CoBo] Experience Cube for the Pruinaum Area

[/td] [td]

1x Tamakan’s Seal (7 days)

1x [CoBo] Double-Fisted Key Keeper (7 days)

1x Kusharta’s Mask (7 days)

1x [CoBo] Spear Key Keeper (7 days)

[/td] [/tr] [/table]