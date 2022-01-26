FAQ & Playtest will start in about 24 hours from now

Greetings Builders!

In about 24 hours we will start inviting the first playtesters for Highrise City. Keep in mind that this is the very first time we're making use of the playtest feature from Steam so we have to figure out ourselves how to handle a few things. And you may have some questions.

When will I get access?

We cannot guarantee that you will get access to the playtest. On the first day we plan to unlock the build for 100 randomly selected players from all over the world. On the second day we'd like to add another 100. After the weekend we'll see how we will proceed.

Why not more players?

Again: We don't know what to expect. Depending on the amount of feedback, we will definitely invite way more players. But keep in mind that Highrise City is handled by a very small team and we need to control a bit the amount of feedback and bug reports.

Is there another way to get access?

Feel free to join the official Discord. We're handing out a few keys there as well.

Where shall we report bugs?

We have created a Subforum here on Steam. Make sure to give the sticky thread a read. It contains infos on the structure. If you post your feedback int he general forum we'll move it to the subforum. You can also join the Discord. We have a playtest channel there as well.

What happens with the Feedback?

We have created a public Trello board. We're going through the feedback and will add stuff there based on the feedback you gave. From time to time we might also post on the forums (and on Discord). We can't guarantee to answer each and every question or report though. We guarantee however to read each and every one of them.

How long will the playtest run?

We plan to keep the test running for about two weeks.

I have more questions...

Check the public Trello board. We've put most common questions in an FAQ there as well.