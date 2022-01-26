 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

MageRun update for 26 January 2022

Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8088086 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The Skeleton Mage was sometimes counted as a double kill. So some fights from world 3 were over before all opponents died, that shouldn't be the case anymore.

  • The staff menu can now only be called up with the magic stone after world 2 has been completed.

  • The rocks that the golems throw now have a particle effect for better visibility.

    [

  • The bottles were displayed incorrectly after entering world 4, this is now fixed

Changed files in this update

MageRun Content Depot 1729731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.