The Skeleton Mage was sometimes counted as a double kill. So some fights from world 3 were over before all opponents died, that shouldn't be the case anymore.
The staff menu can now only be called up with the magic stone after world 2 has been completed.
The rocks that the golems throw now have a particle effect for better visibility.
The bottles were displayed incorrectly after entering world 4, this is now fixed
MageRun update for 26 January 2022
Small Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update