Full Moon Party Early Access update + Lunar Sale 🌝

Hey everyone,

Happy New Year! It feels like the holiday season was such a long time ago now, but I hope you all enjoyed it and got some much-deserved rest. As for me, I’ve been busy behind the scenes working lots of new things, with plenty to share in 2022 as we work towards the 1.0 launch of Festival Tycoon. Let’s get going, shall we?

Lunar New Year Sale:

In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Festival Tycoon will be 25% off between starting at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT today until February 3rd @ 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT. This is the perfect time to either grab the game for yourselves if you’ve yet to do so or gifting it to a friend or loved one.

Band Coordinators:

The Band Coordinator is here and will save you having to keep an eye on the gates for when Bands arrive. They’ll welcome those Z and A list bands to your festival, get them settled in, ensure they’re well looked after backstage before finally hitting the stage at their allotted time. They’ve been specially trained to deal with high maintenance band members.

The update also includes a new genre rating scheme for end of Festival results which is calculated per stage as opposed to the whole festival. I’d love to hear your feedback on this change either in our Official Discord or over in the Steam forums.

Other improvements:

Fixed: Improved the partner history window and fixed a couple of bugs.

Fixed: Potentially fixed a bug where the entire screen went to black.

Fixed: The save window is now fixed.

Fixed: A couple of bugs within the save system, save files can now be sorted too.

Fixed: Other bug fixes include AI, UI and a lot of smaller things.

Fixed: Bands are now angry at the player again if not welcomed in time (hello band coordinator, where are you??!?!)

Fixed: An AI bug that made agents wait forever at tents is now fixed for most instances.

UI: Clippy supports neutral messages now.

UI: New, better-sorted profile creation system.

Optimized: Visitors select concerts more evenly now.

Optimized: Improved the line-up planner to represent the new genre rating mechanic.

Optimized: Agent behaviour when finding an interactable is not reachable is now improved.

And that’s it from me today! Any questions, you know how to reach me :)

Once again, thank you! <3

Johannes.