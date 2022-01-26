Elasto Mania has seen a lot of changes in the past two years, including an additional update today. This update adds two more level packs to by the community contributor Sla to the game, as well as remastered graphics, based on original, never-before-seen high quality assets.

The culmination of the past years of work are thus here, and to mark this day, 22 years after the original launch, we're renaming this new version of Elasto Mania to Elasto Mania Remastered. This brings the Steam version in line with the newly launched console and other platforms.

We hope you continue to enjoy this game and look forward to even more elma-adventures!