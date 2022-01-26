【2022 Jan. 26th】Maintenance and Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear players:

Myth of Empires will undergo an update and maintenance on January 26 from 23:00 to midnight GMT. Maintenance is expected to last one hour. Make sure to log off before then to avoid any losses. Maintenance time may be extended as needed. Thank you for your understanding.

We are fixing issues based on player feedback and will continue to do so. Here are the changes included in this update:

Optimizations and Adjustments:

Adjusted Corpse Robber skill effect. It will now no longer take effect on PVE servers; effect on PVP servers remains unchanged. Optimized damage info in the chat interface and improved calculation details of damage bonuses. Mount Spirit Pills can now only be used in stables and can no longer be used from the shortcut bar. Added a prompt to set the next week’s protection time when paying the next week’s taxes at the boundary marker.

If you encounter any problems while downloading, installing, or entering the game, please contact customer service.

Thank you again for your support!