Patch Notes - Settlement Survival v0.84.232.877

Hello everyone!
A hotfix has been pushed to address the following issues and also adjust some features:
Feature Adjustments:
- Buildings on Sandbox Mode are now one-click built. (Invalid in old saves. And achievements won't be triggered in Sandbox Mode.)
- Balanced the output and price of some Factions related items.
- Window resizing supported in window mode.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed slow Bamboo growing speed unable to harvest before winter.
- Fixed the wrong planting area of Potato.
- Fixed the UI issues of Bank.
- Fixed invisible Scarecrows after remodel in Dense Farm.
- Fixed caravans enabling Loop unable to dismiss after return.
- Fixed the display error of Timber description in Turkish.
- Fixed stamina not consuming when working in Field or Farm.
- Fixed the worker's number in Trading Post still displaying on screen after closing the building menu when the number is 0.
Changed files in this update