Settlement Survival update for 26 January 2022

Patch Notes - Settlement Survival v0.84.232.877

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

A hotfix has been pushed to address the following issues and also adjust some features:

Feature Adjustments:

  • Buildings on Sandbox Mode are now one-click built. (Invalid in old saves. And achievements won't be triggered in Sandbox Mode.)
  • Balanced the output and price of some Factions related items.
  • Window resizing supported in window mode.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed slow Bamboo growing speed unable to harvest before winter.
  • Fixed the wrong planting area of Potato.
  • Fixed the UI issues of Bank.
  • Fixed invisible Scarecrows after remodel in Dense Farm.
  • Fixed caravans enabling Loop unable to dismiss after return.
  • Fixed the display error of Timber description in Turkish.
  • Fixed stamina not consuming when working in Field or Farm.
  • Fixed the worker's number in Trading Post still displaying on screen after closing the building menu when the number is 0.

