1.26 New version content

New Heroes
- Added six new heroes in Cultural Conquest II and above
Emperor Guangwu of Han Dynasty: Liu Xiu
Protector General of the East: Xue Rengui
Queen Victoria: Victoria
Catherine the Great: Catherine II
Empress Suiko: Nukada-be
Queen Seondeok: Kim Deok Man
- Added a new archer array: Cross Array
- Added a new unit:
Blade Rider: the skill Death Strike has a chance to kill the enemies with one cut
Spring Festival Events
Event Time: Jan 31 - Feb 7
Event 1: During the event time, a Spring Festival Bag is guaranteed when refreshing holiday treasure.
Event 2: During the event time, a Spring Festival Bag is guaranteed in the alliance treasure
Spring Festival Bag may contain:
5-star Hero Shards
Diamonds
The year of tiger avatar (rare)
Lion Dance (Personal Garden Building)
Jubilant Spring Festival (upgradable city appearance)
Nian Beast (upgradable marching appearance)
New Year Events
From Jan 1 to Jan 31, you can arrange Personnel Supervisor to hold a New Year Party and get tons of rewards including Diamonds and 5-star heroes.
Note: you can hold the New Year Party even if you don't have enough City Prosperity and Stability.
Optimization
Optimized Hero Training: increased hero experience gained in single training significantly. The chance of daily training is limited.
Appearance Reset: added level reset function to all appearances. Reset can return a certain percentage of the cost appearance shards.
Alliance Post: increased the village limit and Siege against enemies in the allied main city.
Optimized Conquest Mode: canceled the function of joining alliance of different camps after 2 months.
Optimized Ancient Country Mode: adjusted to join another ancient country after 2 months.
Optimized the scene and part of the interface display
Optimized the beginner's guide
Optimized the appearance of Han Dynasty unit interface
Island Survival War: no longer show the detailed durability of other city lords.
City Recruitment: added Artillery and Feather Warrior.
