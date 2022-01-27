 Skip to content

Conquest of Empires update for 27 January 2022

1.26 New version content

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Heroes

  1. Added six new heroes in Cultural Conquest II and above

    Emperor Guangwu of Han Dynasty: Liu Xiu

    Protector General of the East: Xue Rengui

    Queen Victoria: Victoria

    Catherine the Great: Catherine II

    Empress Suiko: Nukada-be

    Queen Seondeok: Kim Deok Man
  2. Added a new archer array: Cross Array
  3. Added a new unit:

    Blade Rider: the skill Death Strike has a chance to kill the enemies with one cut

Spring Festival Events

Event Time: Jan 31 - Feb 7

Event 1: During the event time, a Spring Festival Bag is guaranteed when refreshing holiday treasure.

Event 2: During the event time, a Spring Festival Bag is guaranteed in the alliance treasure

Spring Festival Bag may contain:

5-star Hero Shards

Diamonds

The year of tiger avatar (rare)

Lion Dance (Personal Garden Building)

Jubilant Spring Festival (upgradable city appearance)

Nian Beast (upgradable marching appearance)

New Year Events

From Jan 1 to Jan 31, you can arrange Personnel Supervisor to hold a New Year Party and get tons of rewards including Diamonds and 5-star heroes.

Note: you can hold the New Year Party even if you don't have enough City Prosperity and Stability.

Optimization

Optimized Hero Training: increased hero experience gained in single training significantly. The chance of daily training is limited.

Appearance Reset: added level reset function to all appearances. Reset can return a certain percentage of the cost appearance shards.

Alliance Post: increased the village limit and Siege against enemies in the allied main city.

Optimized Conquest Mode: canceled the function of joining alliance of different camps after 2 months.

Optimized Ancient Country Mode: adjusted to join another ancient country after 2 months.

Optimized the scene and part of the interface display

Optimized the beginner's guide

Optimized the appearance of Han Dynasty unit interface

Island Survival War: no longer show the detailed durability of other city lords.

City Recruitment: added Artillery and Feather Warrior.

