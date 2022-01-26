[0126]1 dmg bug fixes!

Version：1.1.0.14
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the problem that players can only deal 1 damage, and can only deal high damage after hitting your opponent out of the "break" spell.
- Fixed the problem that the first wolf boss and mobs doesn't have hp。
Experience Adjustments:
- Optimized linglong's voice.
Known Problems:
- Controller adaptation problems.
Thank you so much for all your feedback, which is very helpful for us to quickly located the issue. We are pretty sure that the 1 dmg bug is fixed officially!
Next we will fix some common blocking bugs and solve the controller adaptation problem as soon as possible.
Changed files in this update