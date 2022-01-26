 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

暖雪 Warm Snow update for 26 January 2022

[0126]1 dmg bug fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 8087786 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version：1.1.0.14

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed the problem that players can only deal 1 damage, and can only deal high damage after hitting your opponent out of the "break" spell.
  2. Fixed the problem that the first wolf boss and mobs doesn't have hp。

Experience Adjustments:

  1. Optimized linglong's voice.

Known Problems:

  1. Controller adaptation problems.

Thank you so much for all your feedback, which is very helpful for us to quickly located the issue. We are pretty sure that the 1 dmg bug is fixed officially!

Next we will fix some common blocking bugs and solve the controller adaptation problem as soon as possible.

Changed files in this update

暖雪 Warm Snow Content Depot 1296831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.