Update v7.49

Repair the problem that the elemental fusion CD fails to create more than one at the same time, causing lag

Repair the problem of not shielding the pickup list when opening the artifact interface

Repair the problem of misalignment of special effects and action after multiple pu attacks

Repair the problem that the equipment is not saved after newbie guidance.

Repair the problem of animal partners colliding with characters.

Repair the problem of getting stuck after using sacred shelter.

Repair the problem that holy light shining can only take effect once.

Repair the problem that healing art can only take effect once.

Repair the problem that the selection interface pops up automatically after 2 seconds of seal settlement.

(If active interaction has been done within 2 seconds, it will not pop up)

Modify the pause on hit to trigger on kill

Modify to reduce the transparency of the map background

New setting interface to display the maximum number of monsters (5-30)

Optimize that monsters 25 meters away from the character do not display the model

Optimize damage numbers to increase the display limit of each type by 5

Optimize the weapon attack action to shorten the back and forth swing time to improve the instant feedback speed

Optimize weapon general attack action more concise and efficient and shorten displacement

Optimize the staff storing spell, bow and arrow shooting, musket shooting action more concise to improve the upper limit of attack frequency

Optimize the running action with weapons

Optimize the use of baked light in camp scenes to reduce performance consumption

Optimize some models in the camp scene to reduce performance consumption

Optimize some special effects to reduce performance consumption