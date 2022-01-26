Share · View all patches · Build 8087756 · Last edited 26 January 2022 – 08:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Engulfed with Finesse and Fear, Team Astria's newest members,

Brion, Anatasia and Rohan will mow down everyone inside the FS2 court!

Event Period: 01/26/2022 ~ 02/22/2022 23:59 (PST)

Team Astria Members:

Brion

A scar across his face, a trademark description of any opponent that succumbed

to his might. His never-ending thirst for basketball is unmatched.

Brion of the Team Astria will show what power can achieved!

Skills:

Anastasia

Elegance, Charm and Stylish gameplay, Anastasia's unparalled skills will dominate the Freestyle2 Court!

Skills:

Buff Skill:

For your reference, kindly review the table below on how the Buff Timer works.

You can set your preferred Attributes via Char. Buff Settings found in

User Info section.

Rohan (Friend)

Team Astria's friend-companion Rohan is also here.

Ready to explore the world of FS2 with full of curiosity!

Mechanics:

Step 1: Purchase Astria's Rough Gem (event ticket) by pressing the [+] button.

Get a discount if you purchase a large amount of items at once.

Step 2: Use your purchased Astria's Rough Gem to participate in the event.

Step 3: Exchange Mileages for various items via Mileage Exchange Button.

You can obtain more mileage by attempting larger number draws.

Astria's Rough Gemstone reward items:

Astria's Rough Gemstone currency:

Use your Event Ticket to participate in the Astria Inc Event

Rewards may vary depending on the Obsidians that you have pulled on

every draw

Obsidian Shop: