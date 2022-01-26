It’s fixed! №38

In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game. You can find information about all updates that have been released in War Thunder on the website special section.

Improved overcoming of obstacles

Trenches, embankments and other complex objects are sometimes no less dangerous for a tanker than enemy fire. From now on passing over them will be much safer. We found and fixed the bug where a vehicle might suddenly lose grip and hang on a fairly simple obstacle from which you didn’t expect such a trick.

To go into detail - it was due to an incorrect determination of the angle of inclination of the surface under the vehicle. We have corrected this calculation so there will be a lot less jams now. Concentrate your attention on the enemy, not on stumps.

Filtering suspended armament

Suspended armament on some aircraft can be so flexible that the number of available variants of equipment has long exceeded a dozen and with the advent of more and more modern and advanced vehicles in War Thunder, it only continues to grow. Because of this, even in the significantly refined menu of the suspended weaponry it is sometimes possible to get lost.

We noticed your comments about this problem and as a solution, we are adding additional filters that allow you to select for example only available weapons for your current level or display only your favorite and customary ones. Simplicity is the key to the fastest start of the next battle and reduce mistakes when equipping your battle vehicle.

Set an alarm for you

No, it isn’t about the alarm clock that disturbs a peaceful night’s sleep and spoils your mood in the morning. It is a very useful alarm clock which doesn’t bother you at all but it will warn you in advance if an item in your inventory is about to expire.

Now the alarm icon will appear on items with only hours left to activate or expire.

Boosters and personal discounts will be marked with a coloured box hours before they expire.

Extinguished additional fire in Assault



It’s a minor fix and a great excuse to remind you of an interesting battle mode where you and a few comrades are fighting waves of AI controlled opponents attacking your base.

“Assault” is available in the game mode selection menu under the “Battle” button. And we have fixed a bug where a defeated comrade might leave a firing hanging in the air when leaving a battle earlier. This was a good symbol of the loser’s emotions but it didn’t look very realistic.

A “Filters” option has been added to the secondary weapons menu. Now you may choose to display only “favorite” or “available” setups, as well as display the setups by modification tier.

An “Alarm clock” icon has been added to warn players about expiring items in their inventory.

Boosters and personal discounts in the bottom right part of the hangar menu, as well as those in the “Store → Inventory” menu are now framed in orange or red depending on their expiration dates - in 4 or 1 hours respectively.

Ground vehicles

A bug has been fixed with passing certain obstacles, such as trenches, where the slope angle under the vehicle could be calculated incorrectly, which caused traction drop and the vehicle sticking.

A bug has been fixed where an effect of fire could remain on the battlefield after the vehicle’s hull disappears.

M1128 — max engine speed has been specified from 2,600 to 2,400 rpm; max speed has been corrected from 121 to 96.5 km/h.

BMP-3 — a bug has been fixed with the laser rangefinder over the gun’s barrel with the “Sodema” modification installed.

Challenger 2 — a bug with the description of the front right side skirt in the x-ray mode has been fixed.

Radkampfwagen 90 — a bug has been fixed where in some cases the protection of the armour fragment in the lower part of the turret was overestimated.

M18 — a bug has been fixed where in some cases the protection of the armour fragment below the gun mantlet was overestimated.

The accuracy of laser and correlation rangefinders has been increased.

Aviation

Me 163B, Me 163B-0, Ki-200 — a bug has been fixed that prevented take-off from unpaved airfields (report, video).

A bug has been fixed where wing spoilers may display raised in the hangar or on the reserve site.

J-7E — max launch overload in 4G has been removed from the PL-5B missiles.

Ki-45 Hei, Ki-45 Ko, Ki-45 Otsu, Ki-45 Tei — targeting angles of the dorsal turrets have been fixed.

D4Y (all modifications) — targeting angles of the dorsal turret have been fixed.

F1M2 — targeting angles of the dorsal turret have been fixed.

12,7mm Breda-SAFAT — fuze sensitivity of the HE round has been fixed from 3 to 0.1 mm (report).

Saab AJ37 — the weapon setups including the RB75 missiles have been moved to the section “For armoured targets” (report).

AIM-7F, Р-24Р missiles — autopilot logic at close distances to the target has been improved.

Naval

USS Trenton, USS Raleigh — number of the rangefinders of the stern and central gun director rooms in the x-ray mode has been corrected.

USS North Dakota — number of the gun directors in the pop-up message of the central gun director room has been corrected in the xray mode.

A bug has been fixed where the azimuth scale may be hidden when changing from the bluewater ship to the coastal vessel with a radar (report).

Other changes

Display of markers in the tutorial missions has been corrected.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.