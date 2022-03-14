Hyperbolica is OUT NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Enjoy this Non-Euclidean adventure while celebrating Pi Day!

I wanted to take a moment to thank all my patrons, YouTube subscribers, beta testers, and contributors who helped make this game possible. The amazing team behind Hyperbolica is small but mighty, doing so much in such a short time! I'm still blown away at how we’ve accomplished in the last two years.

The CodeParade Discord and YouTube community has been a lot of fun, and I’m really happy that the Devlogs I created have inspired others to push the boundaries of game design as well!

With thousands of lines of dialogue, hours of unique gameplay, hundreds of NPCs, puzzles and games galore, and secret achievements, I hope Hyperbolica scratches that Non-Euclidean itch in the indie game community!

Thanks once again and have fun!

-CodeParade