2022.01.26 UPDATE NOTE

[TL;DR] Steam Key Event restarts on Jan 28; New Nintendo Switch event; Bugfixes and optimizations.
We've collected thousands of feedback messages thanks to your enthusiasm. The following list contains what we've resolved.
To express our gratitude for the feedback we've received, we decided to re-open the Steam Key Event and start a new event giving away 88.8 (for good luck) Nintendo Switch Consoles ON JANUARY 28, 2022 (UTC+8).
Happy Lunar New Year everybody!!!
[BUGFIXES]
- Fixed the bug that caused a display error when the game is set in Traditional Chinese regarding "You've achieved Ending#X".
- Fixed the bug that caused that after achieving Ending#2, there will only be a black screen instead of the ending indication line.
- Fixed and optimized the transitions of some cutscenes. Now the transition of the cutscenes will be smoother.
- Fixed the bug that caused the game to error out when you right-click while dragging the Radiant Gem.
- Fixed the bug that caused the game to error out when you use the items "Upgrade Chip" or "Radiant Chip" while matching gems.
- Fixed the rule that determines how the resolution of the game works. Now you can change the resolution you're in the middle of the game.
- Fixed the bug that caused the display of the "lost sequence" when you've actually won.
- Fixed the bug that caused some gamers to need additional Redistributables and still can't start the game normally. Now you don't need additional Redistributables to start the game.
- Fixed the bug that caused the "Costumes" DLC checkbox to be unchecked when the mouse hovers on it after returning to the page after achieving an ending.
- Fixed the bug that caused the tutorial to still pop up after achieving an ending then start a new game.
- Fixed bug that caused switching to another language in the "Flowchart" will cause the Flowchart to disappear.
[OPTIMIZATIONS]
- Optimized the logic of the minigames, now you can click the QTEs that are overlapping.
- Optimized the tutorial of the minigames. Now it's clearer on instructions.
- Optimized the artistic display of gems and removed the blicking effect on the edges of the gems.
- Optimized the English localization.
- Optimized the display of subtitles.
- Optimized the loudness of the SFX and VA in the game.
Changed files in this update