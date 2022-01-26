Fixed pre-1.0 profiles occasionally only getting partially updated to 1.0 and remaining unplayable at version at 0.69.
Not For Broadcast update for 26 January 2022
Hotfix January 26th, 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
