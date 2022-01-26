Event & Updaate

-
Error correction
(1) Fixed the error that 「Time box: Patron Saintⓧ」 could not be opened.
(2) Fixed an error where the game was stopped when more than 50 mails were left
(3) If you belong to the same country, you cannot do PK normally. (Available only in PK mode)
-
Content Update
(1) Mission: [Re-Entry] SHANYUE
The amount of money rewarded has been changed from 30000 「Coin」 to 10000 「Coin」.
The required items have been changed from 3 「stone shining at night」 to 5 「beryl」.
Changed from repeat missions to daily missions.
Reduced the number of elite monsters appearing in the dungeon.
The respawn time of elite monsters that appear in dungeons has been increased.
(2) Mission: 「Re-Entry」 Munitions Warehouse
The amount of money rewarded has been changed from 1900 「Coin」 to 5000 「Coin」.
The required items have been changed from 3 「stone shining at night」 to 5 「turquoise」.
Reduced the number of elite monsters appearing in the dungeon.
The respawn time of elite monsters that appear in dungeons has been increased.
(3) Mission: Kill residual enemies
The amount of 「Coin」 rewarded has been changed from 1600 「Coin」 to 7000 「Coin」.
(4) Mission: ⓐElite Soldiers
The amount of 「Coin」 rewarded has been changed from 1700 「Coin」 to 12000 「Coin」.
-
Guidance
The event for North America and Europe servers has ended.
Please sell the 「Welcome gift box」 you have at the shop.
