Hey art-touchers!

It's done. You can finally touch the untouchable.

Please, Touch The Artwork is out now on Steam!

YouTube

What happens if you DO touch the artwork?

In this relaxing narrative zen puzzler you'll unravel the secret world behind some of the most iconic abstract paintings made in the 20th century. There are 3 games in this game, each based on a different artwork. Each game has it's own original puzzly-mechanics and a story driving the gameplay.

After 4 years of iteration after iteration I'm so excited to finally share this cozy game with you!

I took the time to carefully craft every experience and make it the most relaxing experience possible.

I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it.

I'm just a solo-developer working on this project so I would be super grateful if you could help me with:

Spreading the word about the game at your next family event ;)

Leaving a review on Steam

Sharing on social media

And of course, you can join my small community on Discord, to talk about art, games as an art-form or anything else.

Happy touching and thanks again!

Cheers,

Thomas