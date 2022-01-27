 Skip to content

ARIA CHRONICLE update for 27 January 2022

Update January 27

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v.1.2.1.1

<Bug Fixes>
  • Fixed an issue in which the button in Ascension mode to continue without rewards would not work nor be displayed correctly.
  • Fixed an issue in which some enemies would stay on the screen when defeated.
  • Fixed an issue in which a Hero's Accuracy would be cut off from the screen during battle.
  • Fixed an issue in which skills could be used in a dungeon even after MP is depleted.
  • Fixed an issue in which the sum of HP Healed during exploration was not calculated properly in the Stats.
<Improvements>
  • Parts of the texts in each language have been improved.
<Others>
  • The credits have been updated.

